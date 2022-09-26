‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 123: Terry Collins Believes Mets Will Win World Series

Getty Images

There’s one animal that stands alone as the Mets all-time single-season RBI leader, and it’s the Polar Bear.

Pete Alonso passed Mike Piazza’s 124 RBIs with his five-RBI day Sunday, getting him to 128 on the season, to go along with 39 home runs in what has been a tremendous year. Oh yeah, and the guy hitting ahead of him, Francisco Lindor, has reached 103 RBIs. Two-hundred thirty-one RBI between your Nos. 3 and 4 hitters is the recipe for a potential championship team. The Mets are setting themselves up for a special run, but are hoping to hold the Braves off and win the NL East first.

In a normal season, 100 wins would be good enough to win a division title. It’s going to take closer to 103 or 104 wins potentially to hold off the Braves. It could all come down to this weekend in Atlanta. To look ahead to that critical series and discuss the Mets series win in Oakland over the weekend, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me. We were joined by the manager that led the Mets to their last World Series appearance in 2015, Terry Collins.

OFFENSE IN OAKLAND: Mets bats had a Sunday funday in Oakland , scoring 13 runs, more than the number of points the Jets scored.

Mets bats had a Sunday funday in Oakland , scoring 13 runs, more than the number of points the Jets scored. DEGROM CONCERNS?: Jacob deGrom had one of his worst outings on Saturday, giving up five runs, including giving up four in the first inning for the first time. Should there be any concern ?

Jacob deGrom had one of his worst outings on Saturday, giving up five runs, including giving up four in the first inning for the first time. Should there be any concern ? ATLANTA SHOWDOWN: Mets-Braves in Atlanta this weekend could decide the division. Mets have it set up perfectly with Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer and deGrom pitching. Mets need to take care of business first against the Marlins and win both games at Citi Field. They just need one over the Braves to win the tiebreaker over them.

PLAYOFF PREP: Getting your team ready down the stretch to be fresh for the playoffs. His team clinched with a week left. These games are important for the Mets to take the division.

Getting your team ready down the stretch to be fresh for the playoffs. His team clinched with a week left. These games are important for the Mets to take the division. PLAYOFF ROTATION: Would start Scherzer in Game 1, deGrom in Game 2, Bassitt in Game 3 and likely Taijuan Walker or Carlos Carrasco in Game 4.

Would start Scherzer in Game 1, deGrom in Game 2, Bassitt in Game 3 and likely Taijuan Walker or Carlos Carrasco in Game 4. BUCK: Showalter manages a bullpen better than anyone. All his guys are not fatigued or overworked. Leadership from veteran players also important. David Wright was the leader of his teams.

Showalter manages a bullpen better than anyone. All his guys are not fatigued or overworked. Leadership from veteran players also important. David Wright was the leader of his teams. ALDERSON/COHEN: Spoke to Sandy Alderson the other day to congratulate him on retiring. Steve Cohen has made a huge difference in the Mets culture. He’s been active and accessible. Old Timer’s Day was a huge example.

Spoke to Sandy Alderson the other day to congratulate him on retiring. Steve Cohen has made a huge difference in the Mets culture. He’s been active and accessible. Old Timer’s Day was a huge example. PREDICTION: Mets win the World Series.

