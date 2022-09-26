Zion Williamson found resolve with help from Biggie: 'I’m at my best right now'

One year earlier, Zion Williamson sat at Pelicans media day and expressed excitement about getting on the court for his 3rd NBA season. That never happened.

When he returned to that seat this looking trim and grinning ear-to-ear, it was with a fresh resolve to use his words. But to explain his new mindset, he leaned on the album Ready to Die by Notorious B.I.G.

"That album really helped kinda shift my mindset and just find a true resolve within the game," Williamson said. "I’m 22. I’ve been through a lot in the past year and change. Some things you know, you wish didn’t happen, but from that album you just learn, man, that’s life. Things are gonna happen and you just gotta roll with it.”

A foot injury cost Williamson an entire season. His weight. His health. His desire, both to live in New Orleans and commit to the physical requirements of basketball. They've all been questioned. Some of it fair, a majority of it useless speculation. But as he spoke Monday, the difference he referenced to was palpable.

It came months after he signed a maximum extension to stay in New Orleans, which came not long after his declaration that he fully intended to sign it. That contract included weight incentives that are rare to see in a megadeal.

The work he's put in during the offseason have made those stipulations, at least by appearance, seem very unlikely to have to come into play. The contract alone puts into perspective just how wildly impressive Williamson has been in his 85 career games, with averages of 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists on 60% shooting.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now," Williamson said. "I feel like I’m moving faster, jumping higher. I just, I feel great.”

If that's indeed true, it makes this much-anticipated Pelicans season all the more exciting. It's a group that already included veterans Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance returning. Oh, plus Herb Jones, Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado coming off stellar rookie seasons. The depth includes players like Jaxson Hayes and Wily Hernangomez, both of whom have given valuable minutes.

It's a team that turned around a nightmare start for a thrilling postseason run under head coach Willie Green. Things feel different in New Orleans basketball. It could be seen, EVP David Griffin said, in the commitments to the city made by the high-profile names listed above. It's no coincidence.

“Coach Green is building something really powerful here," Griffin said.

If that build includes a full-power Zion Williamson -- look out below.