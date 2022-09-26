Hurricane Ian strengthens as it barrels toward Florida

Hurricane Ian isn't in the Gulf of Mexico yet, but a hurricane warning is up for the Tampa area in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

"The NHC intensity forecast calls for Ian to become a major hurricane before it reaches western Cuba early Tuesday," said National Hurricane Center Hurricane Specialist Brad Reinhart. "It is then forecast to reach its peak intensity over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico."

Ian could weaken a little before landfall, but the storm is likely to drive a massive surge north-eastward into the Gulf coast of the Florida peninsula.

"There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning has been issued, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region," said Reinhart. "Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials."