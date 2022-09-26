ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘A Different World’ 35th Anniversary: How The Iconic HBCU Sitcom Still Influences Black Culture

By Donovan Dooley
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uTHf_0iBCZ7zn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WcsR_0iBCZ7zn00

Source: NBC / Getty


H BCU representation in pop culture has seen a significant rise in the last ten years and has helped bring attention to these historic institutions.

One of the main pioneers in this space was the legendary show “A Different World,” which aired in a coveted primetime slot on NBC from 1987 to 1993. Saturday marks the sitcom’s 35th anniversary, and its impact on Black culture cannot be overstated.

“We have done so much real things on the show. So many things that felt real—from the AIDS and the apartheid and all of that,” actor Kadeem Hardison, who played the iconic character Dwayne Wayne, said on The Breakfast Club during a recent interview.

But perhaps chief among the show’s influence was its effect on enrollment at the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics , in 1994, about 280,000 students attended 103 HBCUs. Between 1976 and 1994, HBCU enrollment rose by 26%. However, most of this increase transpired between the years of 1986 and 1994 — coinciding with the years “A Different World” was consistently a top 10 rated show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yskLk_0iBCZ7zn00

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Beyond promoting Black colleges, “A Different World” also offered a wide array of stereotype-busting, multi-facated, relatable characters that were not typically associated with Black people.

“Whatever age group you were in, whether you were retired and trying to make your contribution to these young people like Mr. Gaines was,” Charnele Brown, who played Kim said in an interview with NBC in 2017. “Whether you were a former military person like Colonel Taylor was. Whether you were somebody who thought it was over for you, but you were gonna take a chance on yourself and reboot yourself and try again like Jaleesa was. Or you were privileged and really had no concept of what the average person had to deal with like Whitley was…There was something for everybody.”

Brown added: “People could feel our pride being black. This is who we are. We love who we are. We want to learn. We want to grow. We want to be great people. We want to please our parents. I think that’s why a lot of people are holding on to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkitx_0iBCZ7zn00

Source: NBC / Getty


The show also helped paved the way for similar series like “All American: Homecoming,” an HBCU-centered young adult drama that is building on the foundation supplied by “A Different World.” Because of that, HBCU-themed shows are continuing to be created, keeping Black colleges in the spotlight more than three decades later.

HBCUs are pivotal to the advancement of Black people and they need to be supported and represented in ways that show both their power and impact. These schools produce leaders and change-makers, facts that are reflected and felt through the TV screen when producing shows centered on Black colleges.

SEE ALSO:

‘A Different World’ Cast Presents HBCU With $100K Scholarship Check

7 Times Black TV Shows Got Political And We Loved It


The post ‘A Different World’ 35th Anniversary: How The Iconic HBCU Sitcom Still Influences Black Culture appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charnele Brown
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Colleges#Black People#Black Culture#A Different World#Racism#The Iconic Hbcu Sitcom#Nbc#Getty H Bcu#The Breakfast Club#Hbcu
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Megan Thee Stallion To Host & Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

The last time Megan Thee Stallion performed on Saturday Night Live, she made headlines for her performance of “Savage,” which included words by Malcolm X and powerfully referenced the late Breonna Taylor. More than just a stylish rendition of her chart-topping anthem, the performance felt like a genuine moment, and it proved that Megan knew how to hold her own on the storied SNL stage. So of course the long-running sketch comedy would have her back for its upcoming 48th season — and this time, Megan will be pulling double-duty, as musical guest and host.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy