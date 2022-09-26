ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston

By Zuliesuivie
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GXnq_0iBCZ4Lc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAcaI_0iBCZ4Lc00

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue.

According to police officials, during a triple shooting in west Houston, a woman was shot to death while driving in an SUV, two women received multiple gunshot wounds and two other men in the car were reported injured.

As reported by investigations, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting incident, and the passenger was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

While the motive of the shooting is still unknown, the position of the bullet fragments inside the SUV led the Houston Police Department to believe there may have been more than one shooter.

Keep her, her family, and Uzi in your thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: Twitter is Heartbroken After Philly’s Rapper, PNB Rock was Shot & Killed

RELATED: Remembering The Life Of D4m Skiano [Photos]

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert & Yung Miami Got Beef & Offset Allegedly Tried To Rob Lil Uzi?

RELATED: Southside Comes After Lil Uzi Vert Following Heated Convo With Yung Miami On Instagram Live

Comments / 18

im drowning
2d ago

houston is a mean place. everybody can get shot if you stand outside long enough. there are murders everyday in this city on the news. when i first moved here it was first babies being killed a lot in the news. now the houstonians moved to killing adults everyday. there are some mean people here.

Reply(2)
2
Related
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shooting#Pnb Rock#Violent Crime
fox26houston.com

1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"

HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside

The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
HOUSTON, TX
myhoustonmajic.com

Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town

Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes, The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour. Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy