ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

New charges added in fatal Lake George motorcycle crash

By Courtney Ward, Conall Smith
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLgiE_0iBCYz1n00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The motorcycle driver accused of causing a deadly crash in Lake George this summer is now facing additional charges. Court documents state a grand jury indicted Anthony Futia on two additional charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The crash took place on June 12. Officials said Futia was under the influence when he drove a motorcycle at a high rate of speed onto a paved bike path. He is accused of striking six pedestrians.

James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgadillo , 8, both of Lake George, were killed. Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was also injured. She is Persons fiancée and Delgadillo’s mother . Three other children with the group were not injured.

At the time of the crash, Futia was not legally allowed to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle. A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles told NEWS10 he never had a license in the state of New York. They said he had multiple suspensions on his record, including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Four people charged in Albany gun investigation

Four people are facing charges after a gun was fired in downtown Albany last month. Police say Wednesday afternoon, they stopped Hazziez Wallace on Washington Avenue. Wallace and three other people were taken into custody. They all now face weapons and drug charges. Police say they found a stolen handgun,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Beyond Futia: Revoked, suspended DWI drivers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone. Officials say Anthony […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

Albany County corrections officer suspended following assault charge

An Albany County corrections officer is off the job, following an assault charge. The woman who filed the charge says she was afraid for her life, and the life of her child. The latest incident described in court documents may seem minor, but as you read the alleged victim’s description of her relationship with the corrections officer, Justin Danko, it’s volatile, to say the least.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy