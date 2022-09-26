Read full article on original website
cool ?
3d ago
Was an over kill Seemed personal. StalkerSomeone who couldn’t take rejection.I hope this sicko is arrested
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Greek Life director accused of creating fake personas, social media in scheme
A former Greek Life director at LSU was found by campus police in 2019 to have created fake personas and social media accounts to frame fraternity members on university policy violations and drinking law charges, according to a resurfaced LSU police report. LSU Police officials concluded that Donald Abels, who...
WAFB.com
Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information. Father of slain LSU student urges community to 'Live Like Allie' at candelight vigil. Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in City of Central can expect. The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge mother indicted after toddler’s fentanyl overdose death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother arrested in the death of her two-year-old who died of a drug overdose was charged with murder by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury Thursday. Whitney Ard, who faced accusations of negligent homicide in the death of her child Mitchell Robinson, pled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report: Former IU defensive tackle arrested after incident in LSU locker room
According to a report by WBRZ News in Baton Rouge, police arrested former IU football defensive tackle Ralph Green III Monday on several charges after he “walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders.”. The report indicates Green was...
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
15-year-old in police custody after shooting at car near school on Renoir Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in the 6700 block of Renoir Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to BRPD, officers were responding to a call about a verbal altercation between two students, one male, and...
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
brproud.com
Where to find free bracelets made in honor of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bracelets made in memory of the LSU student found shot to death in her car can be picked up in the capital city and surrounding areas. The Live Like Allie project was created by Allison Rice’s parents to keep her memory alive. The free yellow bracelets say “Live Like Allie”. Bracelets were dropped off at the following locations Monday and are available starting Tuesday.
brproud.com
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
brproud.com
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
wbrz.com
Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now in custody
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday. The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting. No one...
theadvocate.com
Man killed after crashing SUV into police vehicle, exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, officials say
Law enforcement agents assigned to a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside of Baker on Thursday morning, eventually shooting the man dead after he ran his SUV into a law enforcement vehicle and took off on foot in the residential area, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
wbrz.com
Arrest made in brutal home invasion that left father dead, 12-year-old critical; investigation ongoing
HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday for his involvement in a home invasion that left a father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
People
331K+
Followers
53K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 5