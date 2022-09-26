ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Comments / 0

Related
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment

CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
CHATHAM, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant

A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away

WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Government
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Alaska State
City
Dennis, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 30

It has been a great mix of weather. Some rain, some fog and nice sun to warm up the few cooler days we had. The sunsets have been beautiful and I am sure the fishermen have been enjoying them. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week....
EDGARTOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort

Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
BREWSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Edwards#Shellfish#The Oak#Commercial Fishing
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod

BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
BREWSTER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 30

It doesn’t matter what their ages are but when kids wander back to the nest for a visit, parents are happy. Ben Sinnett has made not only himself but his mom Emily Bramhall and Sam Fleming happy. Ben has made Colorado home for a number of years but when he’s in town he blends right back in like he never left. Also thrilled with his presence are countless friends and family members, including his sister Ty.
CHILMARK, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny

MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
MASHPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

My Martha's Vineyard

Recently, we decided to take a walk to the beach after supper. A young man passed us, then stopped and slowly backed up. I was a bit concerned he might back onto us so we stepped off the road. He stuck his head out of the window and said, “I’m...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
nerej.com

Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills

Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
PLYMOUTH, MA
yesterdaysisland.com

True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
FALMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck

A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy