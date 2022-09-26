Read full article on original website
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
capecod.com
Retired West Barnstable Fire Chief John Jenkins passes away
WEST BARNSTABLE – The West Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Fire Chief John P. Jenkins – Retired. John served as West Barnstable’s Fire Chief for 32 years from 1973 to 2005. He was first elected fire chief at the age of 27. John loved West Barnstable and the West Barnstable Fire Department. John was born to be a firefighter and fire chief, having ridden his bicycle to fires as a teenager, joining the WBFD in 1962. His chicken coop on Parker Road served as the WBFD’s Fire Station No. 2 for about two decades, until he oversaw the building of our current fire station in 1988. In the 1970s and 1980s, Chief Jenkins was well known for his calling of the BINGO numbers at the weekly WB Firefighter’s Bingo Fundraiser at the BWB Elementary School. Additionally, he served as the Town of Barnstable Forest Fire Warden, was a salesman for Pierce Fire Apparatus, and was famous for his Hot Dog Truck, “John’s Dogs”, – he made great clam chowder and hot dogs. The passing of John is a great loss to the entire West Barnstable Community.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 30
It has been a great mix of weather. Some rain, some fog and nice sun to warm up the few cooler days we had. The sunsets have been beautiful and I am sure the fishermen have been enjoying them. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week....
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
Top 10 most expensive Cape Cod home sales from week ending Sept. 24
A house in Brewster that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot was $473.
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod
BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 30
It doesn’t matter what their ages are but when kids wander back to the nest for a visit, parents are happy. Ben Sinnett has made not only himself but his mom Emily Bramhall and Sam Fleming happy. Ben has made Colorado home for a number of years but when he’s in town he blends right back in like he never left. Also thrilled with his presence are countless friends and family members, including his sister Ty.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspects in B&E and larceny
MASHPEE – MPD Detectives are looking to identify the two individuals in the pictures below. They may be involved in a larceny/breaking and entering that occurred in Mashpee. If you have any information or can identify them please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you in advance...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
vineyardgazette.com
My Martha's Vineyard
Recently, we decided to take a walk to the beach after supper. A young man passed us, then stopped and slowly backed up. I was a bit concerned he might back onto us so we stepped off the road. He stuck his head out of the window and said, “I’m...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
Here’s what to know about the ambitious South Station development project
The South Station Air Rights Project includes transit improvements and the construction of a 51-story mixed-use tower. Eventually, South Station’s new mixed-use tower will rise 51 stories over Boston, a glittering contrast to the transit hub’s iconic neoclassical look. But for now, the South Station Air Rights Project...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
