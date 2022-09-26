ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold

AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers

(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
MAINE STATE
WMTW

First Widespread Frost/Freeze Expected Inland

As the last day of September approaches, the true chill of Autumn will settle in through Friday morning. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern New Hampshire and the western Maine mountains. Many locations in the warning may get down into the upper 20s, with lows 30s...
Q97.9

I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day

I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine puppy born with green spots

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches

SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
SACO, ME
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
observer-me.com

Widespread frost expected across Maine on Friday

A frost is expected to spread across the state on Friday morning as temperatures take a seasonable dip heading into the weekend. A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Aroostook County, northern Washington County, northern and central Penobscot County, central Piscataquis County and in some areas of higher elevation in western Maine early on Friday morning, with persistent chilly temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Did You Know Wasp Nests Are an Old School Winter Prediction Tool?

There's an old Mainer-ism for everything. If you grew up in Maine, and especially if your family goes back a few generations, you've probably heard every old Mainer saying under the sun. If not old sayings, then old ways of judging weather and whatnot. Sort of like how I imagine the whole Groundhog's Day thing got started. Superstition is strong around these parts.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day

Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

What The Heck Was This Blasting Through The Night Sky in Maine?

Earth is so curious isn't it? It's big, round, and peculiar. We have yet to discover all of the wonders of the world, but we're working on it. Let's talk about beyond earth. The skies and the story they are telling us. I am an avid "sky-watcher" I love looking at the stars and feeling the moon light up my face.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

