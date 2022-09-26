Read full article on original website
Tipping Point NM episode 441: Gubernatorial Debates Preview, Electric Blackouts and Brownouts Forecast and more
There will be two debates for Gov. While all debates are important, this one is especially so as MLG has so few details about her future plans. The first debate will take place Sept. 30 and will be hosted by KOB-TV. The second hourlong debate is being hosted by KOAT-TV, along with the Journal and KKOB Radio, and is set for Oct. 12.
Lujan Grisham touts abortion; what about economy, education?
The following appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, September 25, 2022 (and in several other papers). With just a few weeks before early voting, what issues will motivate how New Mexicans vote? According to one recent poll the top issue this fall is inflation/the economy (at 59%). Crime was right behind at 58% followed by immigration and health care. Abortion was down the list at just 29%.
Media reports on impending blackouts/brownouts next summer while studiously avoiding blaming MLG or Energy Transition Act
Virtually alone among public policy organizations (only the radical left wing New Energy Economy (for differing reasons) opposed it at the time the Rio Grande Foundation stood against the Energy Transition Act which passed the New Mexico Legislature in 2019. We are now just FOUR DAYS from the (likely permanent)...
As NM shuts down coal plant (to defeat climate change) China builds even more coal plants
It would be funny if it weren’t so stupid. The San Juan Generating Station, thanks to Gov. Lujan Grisham’s 2019 Energy Transition Act, will shut down on Friday (September 30). That is 555 MegaWatts of relatively clean coal-fired power (thanks to scrubbers installed just a few years ago) that New Mexico will lose (and struggle to replace) by next summer.
