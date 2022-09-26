There will be two debates for Gov. While all debates are important, this one is especially so as MLG has so few details about her future plans. The first debate will take place Sept. 30 and will be hosted by KOB-TV. The second hourlong debate is being hosted by KOAT-TV, along with the Journal and KKOB Radio, and is set for Oct. 12.

ELECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO