Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
1 injured after shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Police said they responded to Glenwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday and found the person shot. Investigators do not have any suspect information as of 10 p.m. Thursday. If you have any information...
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
All lanes of I-40 East at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro closed due to crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Dr. in Greensboro have been closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. Greensboro police believe the road closure is expected to take an extended amount of time to clear. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate...
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p..m officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
2 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting, ‘return of gunfire’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 900 block of East 3rd Street after getting a report of multiple gunshots in the area. At the scene, police found no victims or suspects. However, […]
‘Suspicious’ deaths of High Point man and several dogs ruled as carbon monoxide poisoning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead. At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street. The […]
1 person dead, 3 injured following shooting in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One person is dead and at least three people have been injured after a shooting in Chapel Hill, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. The station reported those people have been taken to the hospital. The shooting forced one road to close. Chapel Hill police, as...
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald’s drive-thru line in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after she was hit by someone driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru line Wednesday night in Greensboro. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Greensboro police said the woman fell in the parking lot of the...
Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
Lexington restaurant catches fire, Brooker T's owners say they'll rebuild
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A fire in Lexington closed both directions of Main Street. Officials said the fire happened while Brooker T's Café was closed. The City of Lexington tweeted people should avoid Main Street near Uptown. City officials said the fire had been contained at the corner of First Avenue but said traffic was congested.
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
Winston-Salem apartment building, nearby cars hit by gunfire; suspects wanted by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for multiple suspects accused of firing shots Thursday morning. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue. This is near 30th Street and Patterson Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an apartment building and several empty cars hit...
