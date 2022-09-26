ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Police said they responded to Glenwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday and found the person shot. Investigators do not have any suspect information as of 10 p.m. Thursday. If you have any information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point neighbors remember man found dead in home alongside dogs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People in one High Point neighborhood are remembering a neighbor they loved who always helped others after he and his five dogs were found dead inside an apartment. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Rober Baker. Investigators believe Baker was dead for several days before he was found. They are […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Fire destroys mother-daughter cafe in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Fire officials said the cause of today's fire is still under investigation. Brooker T's Cafe just opened up in May, but now it will have to re-open. Less than half a year after its opening, its owners are already facing a massive challenge. It caught fire...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

