Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
wtae.com
Escaping Kennywood: How one person describes being at the park during Saturday's shooting
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Katherine Shaw and her son wanted to end their Saturday night at Kennywood Park by going through a haunted house. The family went inside looking for a scare, not knowing the real nightmare was outside. As police swarmed Kennywood in West Mifflin, Shaw and her...
themeparktourist.com
Kennywood Release Statement After Shooting, Park To Reopen For Fall Fest On Sept 30
UPDATE September 27 - Kennywood has made an official statement after the incident which took place on Saturday night where two people were shot in the leg inside the park with another being treated for a graze wound". The statement from Kennywood General Manager, Mark Pauls reiterates the security protocols...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours
For the second time in 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported carjacking near Shadyside. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller officers were called about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of College Street for the latest incident. Police said a driver told them three males approached, showed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 1
From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
Attorney answers questions regarding potential lawsuits against Kennywood after Saturday’s violence
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — People directly impacted by Saturday’s shooting at Kennywood Park are now seeking legal advice. Channel 11 spoke with a local attorney who says they have every right to and all businesses need to look at the security measures they have in place. “It’s important...
wtae.com
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
Pittsburgh police investigating 2 carjackings a half mile apart in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — After two carjackings in Shadyside in less than 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating whether the crimes were committed by the same men. Previous coverage: Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work. There are several similarities in the crimes. The victims...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
Demolition in the works 4 years after Washington County landslide
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors reached out to WPXI’s Cara Sapida with concerns about a landslide four years after she first covered the story. Fallowfield Township officials condemned three homes on Woodward Avenue back in October 2018. Neighbors say nothing has been done since that day, but bricks continue to crumble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh police investigating after employees of Shadyside pizza shop robbed, carjacked after work
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a carjacking and armed robbery in Shadyside early Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a carjacking. Police said witnesses reported three adult males approaching two employees...
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
House damaged after fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was damaged after it caught fire. Dispatchers for 911 said first responders were called to Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township at around 10:54 a.m. The family was home at the time of the fire, but there were no...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh International Airport flight cancellations pile up as Florida airports cancel operations
PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian, which isnow considered a tropical storm, plowed through Florida creating destruction and devastation in its path. "I was flying out of Orlando today at 3:15, and they closed the airport yesterday morning," said Tammie Stankovic, a woman who lives in Monroeville but is visiting Florida this week. "Very scary, the winds are what's scary. The rain, just when you think it's done, it still continues. Nobody's on the roads and whoever is on the roads is stuck."
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Comments / 0