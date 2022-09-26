ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police investigate 2nd Shadyside area carjacking in 24 hours

For the second time in 24 hours, Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported carjacking near Shadyside. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller officers were called about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of College Street for the latest incident. Police said a driver told them three males approached, showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, PA
West Mifflin, PA
Crime & Safety
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Hartwood headaches over wedding woes

PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kennywood Park#Security Guards#Security Controls#Violent Crime
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bridge collapses under a truck in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge has collapsed under a truck in Beaver County. A 911 dispatcher said emergency responders were called to Blackhawk Road in Darlingotn for reports of a collapsed bridge at around 12:28 p.m. They believe the dump truck driver was attempting to cross the bridge...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh International Airport flight cancellations pile up as Florida airports cancel operations

PITTSBURGH — Hurricane Ian, which isnow considered a tropical storm, plowed through Florida creating destruction and devastation in its path. "I was flying out of Orlando today at 3:15, and they closed the airport yesterday morning," said Tammie Stankovic, a woman who lives in Monroeville but is visiting Florida this week. "Very scary, the winds are what's scary. The rain, just when you think it's done, it still continues. Nobody's on the roads and whoever is on the roads is stuck."
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy