Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.

MILFORD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO