KIMT
One injured in Olmsted County collision
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision in Olmsted County sends one driver to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of County Road 11 and State Highway 247 around 2:40 pm Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the southbound vehicle driven by Mitchell Dwaine Meeker, 27 of Chatfield, collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Edward Gentry, 54 of Plainview.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Two Seriously Injured in Hwy. 52 Motorcycle Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday. The State Patrol incident report says 67-year-old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was driving the motorcycle north when he lost control of it around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle then stopped in the median at County Rd. 1 Blvd between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KEYC
Man killed in fatal Hwy 22 tractor accident in Faribault County
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Wells man died after a tractor accident on Highway 22. Last night, 70-year-old Michael Wegner was on a tractor, going northbound on Hwy 22. An SUV was also traveling northbound, when the two collided. The three passengers in the SUV have non-life threatening injuries,...
Southern Minnesota News
New Richland man seriously injured in Jackson County crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Richland man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County. Lyle William Schlaak, 71, suffered life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash east of Worthington, in Ewington Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Schlaak was behind...
siouxcountyradio.com
Semi-Trailer Fire on Highway 60
A semi-trailer caught fire on Highway 60 early Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office responded to the call at 7:25am to a location one-and-one-half miles northeast of Alton. A Freightliner semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Larry Krogman of Ashton, was pulling a liquid fertilizer tank trailer northbound on...
KEYC
No weapons found or injuries following incident at Waseca Central School building
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca were called to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building Thursday. In a release from the city, just before 11 AM, police say they were called to the report of gunshots on the third floor of the Central Building on Elm Avenue. During their...
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
kicdam.com
ATV Crash in Southern Jackson County Sends One to Hospital
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A crash at a Jackson County intersection just under four miles North of the Iowa-Minnesota border on Friday night resulted in one person going to the hospital. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:30 the ATV driven by 22 year old Ashley...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man arrested for mischief, OWI
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Scott Allen Hanson stemmed from a report of someone shooting paintballs or plastic BBs at a residence on the 200 block...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
KIMT
Police respond to report of shots fired at Waseca Public School District
WASECA, Minn. - Police responded to a report of gunshots at Waseca Public School District on Thursday. The incident is not related to previous swatting calls law enforcement agencies responded to last week at school districts across Minnesota. Those calls drew officers to schools, like Lourdes High School, with false reports of an active shooter.
kicdam.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
KIMT
Search warrant executed after Rochester residence hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A gunshot that hit a dryer inside a home is under investigation in a Rochester neighborhood. Police said it happened around 7 p.m. at Oak Terrace Estates when a mobile home was hit with a bullet. There were four people inside at the time and they noticed a dryer starting to smoke. When they pulled it away from the wall, a bullet fell to the floor.
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
