Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury
It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
Yardbarker
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Yardbarker
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick becomes emotional while discussing former teammate Tua Tagovailoa's injury
The Miami Dolphins were one of the many stops Ryan Fitzpatrick made during his 17-year NFL career. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Dolphins. It was the 2020 season when he served as a mentor to first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa. Before he signed with Washington and...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote
Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions
Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
Browns star Myles Garrett got a citation after flipping his car. How much will his fine be?
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett and a passenger walked away from a car accident on Monday with non-life threatening injuries. Garrett suffered minor injuries and any long-term injuries are unclear. What is clear is Garrett needs to slow down on the roads. Garrett was cited by the Ohio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former NFL CB Richard Sherman: 'Dak makes too much money,' for there to be QB controversy in Dallas.
Prescott's deal pays, making him the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac. Prescott earns $126 million guaranteed. It also protects him in the long-term because he has five years left on his deal. If the Cowboys suddenly released Prescott, they would have to pay him more than $108...
Yardbarker
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan goes off over viral Jimmy Garoppolo quote allegedly calling out his plays
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a razor-thin loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, 11-10, and some folks were quick to pin the blame on Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This was after Jimmy G threw an interception that pretty much ended his team’s hopes of escaping with a victory against the Broncos.
Yardbarker
Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade
Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'
Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
Yardbarker
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Yardbarker
Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains
The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
Yardbarker
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Comments / 0