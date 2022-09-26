ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury

It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#All Pro#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Porsche#Ohio Highway Patrol#Espn
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin had hilarious reaction to Jalen Hurts quote

Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin certainly seems to be a huge fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Irvin appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” recently and went absolutely nuts — in a good way — over a recent quote from Hurts. The entire reaction is pretty hilarious, but it’s quite clear that Irvin is a fan of Hurts’ message about setting the tone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson admits he nearly lost his cool in win over Lions

Following his record-breaking performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has had a rough go of things the last two weeks. Limited to just three receptions for 14 yards in Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Jefferson admitted that the multiple double- and triple-teams he now sees on a regular basis thanks to his new superstar status has been exasperating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade

Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

LeSean McCoy: Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray is 'trash,' 'overhyped,' and 'overrated'

Former All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy spent much of his 12-year NFL career dancing in the backfield to elude would-be tacklers, fittingly earning the nickname "Shady." While McCoy made a living with his elusive moves, he seemingly has an issue with quarterbacks who operate the same way. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast this week, McCoy shared some harsh criticisms toward Arizona Cardinals' signal-caller Kyler Murray.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains

The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade

Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
DENVER, CO

