Environment

Northwest Florida Fair delayed again as Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Ian

By Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
Northwest Florida Fair organizers are playing it safe in advance of Hurricane Ian and have pushed back the fair one week.

Earlier on Monday, Fair Manager Brian Sparling said that Arnold Amusements, which provides the midway rides and food booths, had postponed setting up at the fair a day while they evaluated the approaching storm.

Northwest Florida Fair is returning:Here's what to expect.

Okaloosa County keeps eye on Ian:Bridge tolls suspended, high surf expected

Although Arnold Amusements was able to get here and set up the rides at the fairgrounds, the state office in charge of inspecting and clearing the rides to open could not schedule an inspection until Friday.

So the decision was made to delay the fair an entire week. It will now operate from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen:Hurricane watch issued for portions of Florida

Northwest Florida Fair hours and admission costs

New dates for the fair, as of Monday evening, were from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Admission to the fair is $5 for adults and children age 10 or older. Younger children get in free. Armbands to ride the Arnold Amusements midway are $25 Tuesday through Thursday and $30 Friday and Saturday.

Sparling said a portion of the fair entry proceeds will go to a nonprofit charity, and he still sees it as one of the few entertainment bargains left.

"There's no parking fees and it's $5 to get in," he said. "So if you and your wife just wanted to come in, take in the sights and get a funnel cake, it's $10 at the door plus whatever you eat. That's a good day."

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula were already under water by midday. Streets in the 350-year-old city were largely empty. Ian’s anticipated landfall just up the South Carolina coast was expected to coincide with high tide, which would make flooding worse. Ian left a broad swath of destruction after it came ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast as one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded areas on both of Florida’s coasts, tore homes from their slabs, demolished beachfront businesses and left more than 2 million people without power. At least seven people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was almost certain to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people. With winds holding at 85 mph (140 kph), the National Hurricane Center’s update at 11 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Charleston.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

