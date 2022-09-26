ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucerne Valley, CA

foxla.com

Suspect admits to killing woman during standoff with Ontario police

ONTARIO, Calif. - A man was arrested for murder following a standoff with police in Ontario. Officers with the Ontario Police Department responded to a home on the 900 block of Humboldt Ave. Sept. 28 around 1:20 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers located the suspect, identified...
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana, four arrested

FONTANA, Calif. - Four people were arrested after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Fontana Thursday. Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway between a black pickup truck and a silver Audi. The two vehicles were heading west on the 210 Freeway around 9:30 a.m. when they exited Cherry Ave. then crashed into each other near Hemlock and Walnut avenues.
FONTANA, CA
Lucerne Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lucerne Valley, CA
City
Hemet, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

1 shot in Fontana road-rage incident; several detained

One person was shot and several people are being detained for questioning following a road-rage incident in Fontana Thursday morning, police said. The incident unfolded on the westbound 210 Freeway near the interchange with the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino between a black truck and an Audi sedan, authorities told KTLA. One of the drivers […]
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia

A teen girl killed when her fugitive father was involved in a shootout with police is believed to have participated in shooting at deputies. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus announced that he was informed by detectives that evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano, 15, was a participant in the shootout Tuesday on the I-15 in The post Sheriff: Evidence points to teen girl participating in shooting at deputies in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Road rage incident in Fontana leads to shooting, one person hospitalized

A road rage incident that started on the 210 Freeway ended in a shooting Thursday that left one man with a gun shot wound. The victim was originally taken to Kaiser Fontana before being transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition, CBSLA has learned. There is currently no suspect in custody at this moment but Sky9 was over the scene following the shooting and it appeared that a black pickup truck was at the center of the crime scene. Nearby Solorio Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It's unclear what provoked gun shots to be fired but all parties involved in this road rage incident have been accounted for. 
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Alleged Elder Abuse and ‘Ghost Gun’ leads to Yucca Valley man arrest

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Wednesday (Sept 28) around 8:00 AM, Sheriff’s deputies out of the Morongo Basin Station responded to a call of an elderly man who was being assaulted in the 7400 block of La Honda Way in Yucca Valley. Deputies served a search warrant at the residence and located and identified 41-year-old Jesse as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Yucca Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Sage Avenue. First responders found the man unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Authorities said he suffered major injuries and despite life-saving measures, he The post Man killed in motorcycle crash in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant at a home in Apple Valley. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 8:13 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a report of two stolen dogs. According to the reporting party, he arrived at his property and noticed a piece of the chain-link fence was missing, and his two Dobermans were gone.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Shooting Other Driver During Traffic Dispute on I-15

A 52-year-old motorist accused of shooting another driver during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Eastvale was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Carlos Leonardo Castro Martinez of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday following a California Highway...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Gunman fires more than a dozen rounds at Adelanto home, hits victim’s dog

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds at an occupied Adelanto home, striking a dog, before fleeing the area Sunday night. The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pemberton Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies determined that the […]
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone

A convicted felon who broke into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet pleaded guilty today to burglary and was immediately sentenced to two years probation. Michael Edward Serrano, 50, of Hemet admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. In The post Felon admits burglarizing property inside Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
Fontana Herald News

Investigation involving stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of 10 suspects in Rialto

An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Fontana on Monday is dead after a shootout with police on Southbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia. Anthony John Graziano, 45, was accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident Monday morning in Fontana. An Amber Alert was issued after police said he fled with The post Murder suspect killed in shootout with police; Southbound I-15 shut down in Hesperia appeared first on KESQ.
HESPERIA, CA
Fox5 KVVU

California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in Hesperia, according...
HESPERIA, CA

