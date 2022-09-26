Read full article on original website
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
A lawsuit filed by the father of a newborn who died at the daycare accuses the owner of negligence - both in caring for his child and in the hiring and training of staff. Sheriff's Office budget request slashed by Limestone County Commission. Updated: 8 hours ago. Sheriff Josh McLaughlin...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Father of baby that died at Red Bay daycare demands jury trial
The father of a four-month-old baby girl has filed court documents against the daycare accused in her death, demanding a civil jury trial.
Killer who shot woman, nearly hits their child, up for parole
A Franklin County man who pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his two-year-old son, nearly missing the toddler, is up for parole soon, according to officials.
Shoals teens get closer look at dangers of distracted driving
Hundreds of high school students from across the Shoals attended an event to learn more about safe driving on Wednesday, September 28.
myjrpaper.com
Yielding involved in second murder and suicide
HAMILTON — Two Hamilton residents died after a murder and suicide shooting involving a murder suspect who was out on bail. Chris Yielding, 43, and his father, Charles Yielding, 80, were reported dead to emergency dispatchers by Chris Yielding’s mother on Monday, Sept. 19, at 3:15 a.m. Yielding...
Train vs. vehicle crash reported in Hartselle
Law enforcement agencies responded to a train crash in Hartselle on Wednesday afternoon.
Killen man arrested after police find six pounds of marijuana
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug charges on Saturday.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
radio7media.com
Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
AN ARRIEST WAS MADE OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER LAWRENCE COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SUSPICIOUS PERSON ON BUFFALO ROAD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY EVENING AROUND 8 PM. A FEMALE HAD WALKED ONTO PROPERTY AND ASKED THE HOMEOWNER WHERE BUFFALO ROAD WAS. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH THE FEMALE WHO APPEARED JITTERY, HAD JERKING SUDDEN MOVEMENTS AND SPOKE QUICKLY WHIL UNABLE TO MAKE COMPLETE COHERENT SENTENCE. THE FEMALE ADVISED THE LAST TIME SHE HAD TAKEN METHAMPHETAMINE WAS ON A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO WHEN SHE GOT OUT OF REHAB. THE FEMALE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOR BEGIN A DANGER TO HERSELF, OTHERS AND FOR BEING A NUISANCE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
wtva.com
Corinth police say baby safe, in state custody, after search Friday
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Update- According to the Corinth police chief, the baby is safe and now in state custody. Corinth police are asking for your help in finding a mother and her three-week-old son who failed to make a scheduled appearance Friday in Alcorn County Chancery Court. The...
Limestone County resident: New homes to overcrowd 1-lane road
ATHENS — A resident on a narrow Limestone County road worries new homes approved in the neighborhood will create traffic hazards, but a county official said options for improving Bluebird Lane are limited and under current regulations the county would not accept responsibility for substandard roads.
courieranywhere.com
Shiloh National Military Park to commemorate 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth
On the weekend of Oct. 1-2, activities commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Corinth will include cannon and musket firing demonstrations, ranger-led programs, and a special visitor in the form of a camel representing Old Douglas, a pack animal used by the 43rd Mississippi Infantry. The activities take...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
