Sperry, OK

DX gas station from 'The Outsiders' draws revitalization in Sperry

By Justin Ayer
 3 days ago
Sperry, a town where the movie "The Outsiders" was filmed, is seeing some new signs of life. Recently, the group Upward Sperry restored a popular DX gas station from the film.

Those who watched the movie will recognize the DX gas station as the place where the Greasers worked. Now it's turning into Sperry's main tourist attraction.

Even though the gas station isn't operational, Upward Sperry President Gary Coulson said he wants to make it look like it's operational. Gas pumps were just recently added outside, and they want to add a soda machine and merchandise on the inside.

Coulson and Outsiders House Executive Director Danny Boy O’Connor are doing what they can to bring Outsiders nostalgia to Downtown Sperry.

“It’s really growing. I almost hate to say, but it’s almost like a cult following," Coulson said. "They stream through here - what that does is get people here.”

Three years ago, Coulson and other investors started buying downtown buildings with plans to revitalize the towns. One of those buildings is the famous Rexall drug store, where the 52-card pickup scene was filmed in "The Outsiders."

Now with the revamped DX gas station, and the success of The Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, Sperry is finally starting to see new signs of life.

“What’s good for Sperry is good for Tulsa, and vice versa," said O'Conner. "They’re calling Oklahoma, Okie-wood now.”

Coulson envisions Sperry bustling. He wants to add a club venue called, "Soda Station", a soda fountain and ice cream parlor, and a revamped bank lounge with two Airbnbs on top.

Coulson says the ultimate goal is putting Sperry on the map for not only "Outsiders" fans, but for anyone traveling through.

