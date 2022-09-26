Read full article on original website
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
Official: Ex-Manchester City Player Fabian Delph Retires
Former Manchester City and England player Fabian Delph has retired from professional football.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Swansea City's budget 'in Championship bottom third' - Julian Winter
Chief executive Julian Winter says Swansea City's budget puts them in the bottom third of the Championship when compared to rival clubs. Winter says Swansea owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien are not looking to sell the club. But speaking at a fans' forum on Wednesday night, Winter said the...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
Conte unconcerned about Tottenham contract running out at end of season
Antonio Conte has suggested the length of his contract at Tottenham is not relevant to how long he will stay as he dismissed links to Juventus as “disrespectful” and sought to focus on Saturday’s derby at Arsenal. The manager has been touted by the Italian media to...
BBC
Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season
Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
EFL clubs still receive cut of gamblers' losses as part of now-discontinued scheme
English Football League clubs are still receiving a direct cut of gamblers' losses as part of a now discontinued scheme with their betting partner. Since 2013, clubs have received a share of those losses if a customer signed up to Sky Bet via the club's website. The EFL says the...
