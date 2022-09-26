ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
WORLD
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF
BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season

Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
WORLD
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
WORLD
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
WORLD
