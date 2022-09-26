Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Over 87,000 Pounds Of Meat Sold In Illinois Has Been Recalled
No matter how you look at it, 87,382 pounds (43.5 tons) of meat is a fairly large amount of product to be yanked off Illinois store shelves and searched for in home refrigerators and freezers. But, when you consider why all of this meat is being recalled (potential listeria contamination),...
Popculture
Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do if You Have Symptoms, Vertigo and More
What is the protocol if you test positive for COVID or think you might have the virus?. With cold and flu season coming up, many may be questioning their symptoms or waiting for test results. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Should I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
How Much Illinoisans Could Get After Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement Approved
Illinois residents could soon receive their payouts as part of the multi-million dollar Google class-action lawsuit settlement that was approved this week. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors...
Judge Approves Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement for Illinois Residents
An Illinois judge this week approved a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
CDC's Updated Hospital Masking Guidance May Not Be What You Think, as Top Doc Explains
News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had changed its masking guidelines for health care settings has been headlines this week, but how exactly has it changed?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer is more complex than many may know. "This is a little bit of a complicated...
Explainer: Here's When the Chicago Area Typically Sees Its First Freeze
A series of frigid nights have emphatically delivered the message that fall is in the air for the Chicago area, but residents still haven’t quite experienced the first dreaded freeze of the season. A freeze is the bane of farmers and gardeners, as frigid temperatures can badly damage or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
The Safest College in the US is in the Midwest, According to a New Ranking
In a new ranking of the safest college campuses in America, a Midwest school was dubbed top of its class. According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the U.S. is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The...
Fall Colors in the Chicago Area Are Getting Closer to Their Peak. Here's When to See The Leaves At Their Brightest
Fall has pleasantly settled into the Chicago area, with chilly mornings, mild afternoons and crisp-warmed toned leaves. And while Illinois as a whole may not see fall foliage hit its peak until late October, leaf-peepers in and around the city and suburbs are expected to have an earlier chance see the colors change.
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
After Devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian Takes Aim at South Carolina, Georgia
Hurricane Ian has left millions of Florida residents without power and caused massive flooding across large portions of the state, but the storm will soon put several other Atlantic coast states in its crosshairs this weekend. According to the latest reports from the National Hurricane Center, Ian remains a Category...
After Slamming Florida, Hurricane Ian Causes Thousands of Flight Cancellations and Heads Northeast
Although powerful Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida Thursday, more than two million residents are without power, and some airports in areas hardest hit by the Category 4 storm remain closed. In Lee County and Fort Myers, which took some of the storm's biggest brunt, airport operations at Southwest Florida...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0