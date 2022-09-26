Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
Sporting News
The Dolphins sign former Gold Coast forward Herman Ese’ese on one-year deal
The Dolphins have added more depth to their forward pack with the signing of Herman Ese’ese on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old has seen his career stall after making the move to the Gold Coast Titans in 2021, playing just 16 times for the club since then. Ese’ese played...
Comments / 0