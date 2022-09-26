ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy