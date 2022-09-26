Read full article on original website
WSLS
Manufacturing company to create more than 160 jobs in Botetourt County
DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County is the new home for yet another globally known manufacturing company, bringing with it hundreds of jobs. Munters is an energy manufacturing company that builds cooling systems for data centers, which helps to keep companies energy efficient. “We have so much innovation going on...
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approves petition for hotel and townhomes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - ABoone Real Estate Inc. got the go ahead from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Wednesday to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Edgebrook Road. This comes after the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of sending it to the Board of Supervisors in early September.
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
WSLS
Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
chathamstartribune.com
Ingram wants to kick Scearce off DSS Board
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram wants to have Department of Social Services Board member Jim Scearce removed by state officials. Ingram's plan to have Jim Scearce removed came during the Sept. 19 DSS Board meeting, where state officials were in attendance, as well as a sheriff’s deputy at the request of DSS Board Chairperson Nancy Eanes. Eanes said the level of conflict that now exists on the Board has caused safety concerns.
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health welcomes new psychiatric provider in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health in Bedford is expanding. On Wednesday, the center announced a new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner would be joining their team, which they say is now serving adults in the town of Bedford and Bedford County. The new member, Christine Gilmore, PMHNP, has...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race
ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
WSLS
Preparations underway for Illuminights at Roanoke’s Explore Park
ROANOKE, Va. – Dinosaurs are now gone from the trails at Explore Park, making way for Roanoke County to set up this year’s Illuminights trail. The winter walk takes about two months to set up, and crews are making sure everything is secure for November and December. Roanoke...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic to introduce program for students who struggle with managing emotions, behavior
ROANOKE, Va. – UnitedHealthcare is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Virginia – one of which is local. The purpose of the grants is to help people experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation, and behavioral health issues, as well as support local health promotion and health literacy efforts, according to UnitedHealthcare.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
WSLS
‘The Spot on Kirk’ in Roanoke looking to add more volunteers
Roanoke, Va. – A local non-profit focused on growing Roanoke’s live music scene is looking for more volunteers. ‘The Spot on Kirk’ is a music venue on Kirk Avenue in Downtown Roanoke. The non-profit aims to give artists a place to perform and audiences a chance to...
WSLS
Henry County Public Schools to dismiss students 3 hours early Friday
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Public Schools will let students out earlier than usual Friday (Sept.30). School officials say that due to the threat of severe weather, all schools will close on a 3-hour early dismissal.
As Election Nears Mayor Lea Flips on Crime Stance
The hypocrisy of Democratic Mayor Sherman Lea now supporting “stop and frisk” is appalling! In the past his comments have praised how well the city is doing in spite of the appalling statistics on crime in our city. All four of the Republican candidates – Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen, Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire – […]
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the area has been cleared. Traffic is backed up after a vehicle fire in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 156. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was backed up around four miles. Virginia State...
cardinalnews.org
State approves historical marker for Ingles Ferry in Radford
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has approved eight new historical markers. They are in the counties of Amelia, Fairfax, King and Queen, and Powhatan; the cities of Fredericksburg, Radford, and Richmond; and the town of Colonial Beach. The department advises that “DHR creates markers not to ‘honor’ their subjects...
WSLS
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
