wfxrtv.com
Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 north in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT is reporting that all northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Botetourt Co. at mile marker 156 due to a vehicle fire. The incident is in the area of Brughs Mill Road. VDOT says motorists can expect delays when travelling in this area.
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew asks community for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is in full force preparing to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. “This is what we do. This is our mission to bring that hope, healing, and restoration during times of natural disaster, so this is our time to help,” said Julie Burnett, God’s Pit Crew Blessing bucket program director.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County is causing traffic backups Friday morning, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say they received the initial call shortly before 4 a.m. and currently have troopers at the scene.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
wakg.com
Arson Suspected in Harrison Street Fire
The Danville Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson from a house fire on Harrison Street. On Sunday crews responded to the fire at 437 Harrison St and were quickly able to extinguish it. The home is currently abandoned and there were no injuries. According to WSET, Assistant Fire Marshall...
WSLS
Hurricane relief: Danville organization gears up to help Hurricane Ian victims
DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is taking action to help hurricane victims. On Wednesday, GPC said that their volunteers and staff are preparing to help victims of the catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The response team will travel to the areas that were...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Rocky Mount homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Beautiful Spacious Custom Built Ranch Style Home with 276.35ac located in Henry County, Virginia (6861 Chatham Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112). Approximately 4,067 sq ft finished. Main Floor: Kitchen, Pantry, Half Bath, Wine Room, Dining Room, Living Room with wood burning rock fireplace, cathedral ceiling and 2 ceiling fans, Bedroom with full bath, 2nd bedroom with full bath, Library with wood burning fireplace, Master Bedroom and Master Bath. 2nd level: Bonus Room/Man Cave. Full Bath. Partial Unfinished basement.3 car attached garage. Large Patio entertainment area. 2 car detached garage. 276.35 ac. Beautifully landscaped. 3 ac around the home is open and 273.35 wooded. Land is rolling. Abundant wildlife-hunting. 2 streams. Fronts on state paved road.
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
WSLS
Remembering a fallen Covington police officer
COVINGTON, Va. – The life and sacrifices of Officer Caleb Ogilvie can now be remembered through a bench dedicated to his heroism. Ogilvie had made a life out of helping others. Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine. Ogilvie served in active duty...
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WSLS
Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
wfxrtv.com
Preparing ahead for possible flooding and power outages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Similar to everyone else, Roanoke fire and rescue crews are keeping up with the National Weather Service for updates on a possible storm headed toward the Commonwealth. Both Fire & EMS crews and the Red Cross are advising residents to stay away from rising waters.
WSLS
Authorities investigate fatal traffic stop off Route 220 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities are investigating a fatal traffic stop that happened on Route 220 in Roanoke County late Tuesday night. The USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was investigating a fugitive who they believed was near Route 220 on Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
