NASCAR: Driver change announced for Hendrick Motorsports

With Alex Bowman experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Noah Gragson is set to replace him at Hendrick Motorsports for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Concussion-like symptoms brought on by a single-car wreck in the Gen 7 car have sidelined another NASCAR Cup Series driver, with Hendrick Motorsports’...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
NFL Week 4 best teaser

With 12 games featuring four-point spreads or less and the under hitting over 60% of the time so far this season, we're going to take advantage and include a favorite getting points via the teaser and take the best defensive team in the AFC on an over/under. I know both legs of last week's best teaser missed, but trust me, this teaser is worth putting some big money on.
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

