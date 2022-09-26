Sen. Mark Kelly's office evacuated following bomb threat, no bomb found

Phoenix police evacuated Sen. Mark Kelly's office on Monday after the office received a voicemail message from an unknown person suggesting a bomb was inside the building.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a department spokesperson, told The Arizona Republic that officers responded to the building near 22nd Street and Camelback Road. Officers searched the the building and ultimately cleared it after finding no evidence that a bomb was inside.

Krynsky did not say whether police had any leads on who left the threatening voicemail. U.S. Capitol Police, which took over the investigation, said it was aware of the incident and investigating.

"Our threat agents are aware of the call and already investigating to figure out who is behind it," the agency said in an emailed statement. "Fortunately nobody was hurt this afternoon."

Jacob Peters, a Kelly spokesperson, declined to comment on the voicemail.

"While we appreciate the concern, we do not comment or discuss details concerning security matters," Peters said in a statement. "As always, we’re grateful for the service of local law enforcement.”

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

