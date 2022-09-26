ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns DE Myles Garrett in Car Crash; Could He Miss Sunday vs. Falcons?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEWBU_0iBCUUHu00

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. But Monday's car accident could prevent him from playing in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to play the Cleveland Browns this upcoming weekend, but they may not have to worry about one of the opponent's best players.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon to treat non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a one-car accident with his girlfriend - an issue obviously much bigger than Week 6 in the NFL. ( ESPN was the first to report the news.)

Garrett, 26, is thriving in his sixth NFL season with the Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has three sacks in his first three games and has been one of the best pass rushers in the league this season.

Garrett will be a challenge for the Falcons should he play Sunday, but Atlanta's offensive line has done a good job protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota. The unit is tied for 17th in the league with six sacks allowed so far this season.

If Garrett is unable to play, the Browns could replace him with another former No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, 29, missed the team's last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but recorded 1.5 sacks in his first two games this season. Earlier in the offseason, Clowney talked about possibly signing with the Falcons , but he ultimately chose to re-sign with the Browns.

The Falcons and Browns are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
iheart.com

Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Cleveland Browns#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy