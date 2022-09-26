Read full article on original website
Woman identified after being hit by car 2 weeks ago in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A patient at Grady Memorial Hospital has been identified after spending more than two weeks in the hospital. Hospital officials say a woman was hit by a car on September 12 on North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Atlanta police quickly identify, arrest 2 carjacking suspects
Atlanta police made two carjacking arrests Wednesday morning
Suspect shot by Cobb County police officer at Smyrna hotel, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer at a Cobb County hotel Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened at the Roadway Inn on the 1200 block of Winchester Parkway in Smyrna. According to the...
Man left at Atlanta hospital shot, critically injured. Police searching for 2 who dropped him off
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition. Police are now searching for two men they say dropped the victim off and the car they were traveling in. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
A cow that surprised neighbors in metro Atlanta is ‘apprehended’
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is no longer on the loose in North Fulton County. The Milton Police Department posted on Facebook the cow was roaming the area of Francis Road and Thompson Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A neighbor commented the...
‘Part of a Lifetime movie:’ Woman goes on the run in the middle of trial for abusing Cobb woman
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family says they were ready to see the woman they believe abused their elderly loved one taken away in handcuffs, but did not get that opportunity when she disappeared in the middle of her own trial. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the family...
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired shots into the air inside the McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Rd., according to DeKalb County Police.
2 people killed in crash during police chase through Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA - A police chase through Atlanta has ended with two people ejected from their speeding vehicle and killed on Interstate 20 Friday morning. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 that the chase began on Interstate 85 North at Cleveland Avenue when a trooper tried to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding.
Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
A woman was walking her dog Monday evening along a trail in Covington when she had to fight off two men, police said....
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial to take two weeks, 35 witnesses to be called
Prosecutors plan to call 35 witnesses to testify against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in his trial next month on f...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Police searching for Cartersville woman's stolen and pawned wedding rings
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Do you recognize these wedding rings? Cartersville police are hoping someone can help them reunite the two sentimental pieces of jewelry with their rightful owner. On. Sept. 6, a Cartersville woman reported to police that her wedding rings had been stolen. She had the rings since her...
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
