Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
fox5atlanta.com

2 people killed in crash during police chase through Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA - A police chase through Atlanta has ended with two people ejected from their speeding vehicle and killed on Interstate 20 Friday morning. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 that the chase began on Interstate 85 North at Cleveland Avenue when a trooper tried to stop a white Jeep Grand Cherokee for speeding.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
11Alive

Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
