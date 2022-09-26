Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Parolee arrested after Redding Police find loaded handgun in car
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department says a man was arrested early Friday morning after a loaded handgun was found in his car. Officers say 43-year-old Tyrae Clayborne of Shasta Lake City was stopped on Highway 44 for traffic violations. While stopped, police say they learned Clayborne was...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
krcrtv.com
Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE reminds locals of burn ban still in effect in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — — On Wednesday night, a local in Redding was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension. CAL FIRE said this is an excellent reminder of how flammable fuels are—even after the Northstate saw some rain last week. Fire Specialist Darren Stewart...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
krcrtv.com
Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period
REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Body-worn cameras to be tested by the Redding Police Department
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — According to Redding City Manager Barry Tippin, body cameras could be headed to the Redding Police Department (RPD). At a past city council meeting, Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller stated it could cost upwards of $750,000 between the equipment and staffing. He said, at the time, the money could come from the city's general fund.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
krcrtv.com
Woman arrested for DUI following early morning crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she was driving under the influence and ran a red light causing a crash. According to Redding police, officers were called to the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road just after 6 a.m. for a crash.
krcrtv.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter's life on that rodeo night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Mill Fire rescue caught on body camera
WEED, Calif. - Caught on camera, bodycam footage from a Lake Shastina police sergeant shows a heroic rescue during the deadly Mill Fire which raced through the communities of Weed and Lake Shastina earlier this month. The Mill Fire broke out on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Siskiyou County. Flames...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
krcrtv.com
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County's "Walktober" challenge is back
REDDING. Calif. — October is approaching quickly and many people in Shasta County are getting ready to lace up their walking shoes, for the none other “Shasta Walktober Challenge.”. The annual community challenge put on by Healthy Shasta is back! The challenge where teams of friends, family, school...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man robs Walmart with realistic looking BB gun
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was arrested for robbing the Walmart in Anderson after police say he pulled a realistic looking BB gun. Julio Estrada, 31 of Shingletown, was arrested for robbery and brandishing an imitation firearm in public. Anderson Police said around 7 p.m. Sunday, a man stole a...
krcrtv.com
Latino community sees higher rates of depression, Tehama County works to fight stigma
RED BLUFF, Calif. — September is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Tehama County Behavioral Health Services is making sure everyone knows there is help available. According to a study by the CDC, 40% of Hispanic adults reported having depression and close to 23% reported...
krcrtv.com
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
Comments / 0