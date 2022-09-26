ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Strong rushing attacks leading to wins for Mooresville schools

MOORESVILLE – Establish the run and stop the run. Those are usually the keys for the vast majority of football coaches across the country at any level. While quarterback has become the marquee position in the NFL and college, the high school game still relies heavily on running backs, whether it’s in an I-formation, pistol or spread to matriculate the ball down the field.
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
thecharlottepost.com

Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll

Johnson C. Smith women top preseason CIAA South basketball poll. Golden Bulls men picked to finish fourth in the men's draw. Johnson C. Smith, which went 15-10 last season, is the preseason pick to win the CIAA South Division in women's basketball in 2023. Johnson C. Smith is the choice...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#Football Games#Home Games#American Football#Waddell High School#The Charlotte Observer#Cms
WBTV

Mecklenburg County man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville man scored big in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and winning $1 million. Carl Izzard bought his two dollar ticket from Adam’s Market on Elm Lane. He matched all five balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five balls is 1 out of 12.6 million.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Schools moving football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Rock Hill Schools are moving all of their Friday night football games due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to staff from both districts, all varsity football games that were scheduled for Sept. 30 have now been moved to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Pineville man strikes it rich on Mega Millions ticket

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Pineville man tried his luck at the end of July, and he's now about $1 million richer after playing a $2 ticket. The NC Lottery said Carl Izzard bought a Mega Millions ticket at Adam's Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte on July 29 and matched all five of the white ball numbers. The odds of that happening are 1 in 1.26 million, and it meant a $1 million prize for him.
PINEVILLE, NC
mrn.com

Kurt Busch gives recovery update

CONCORD, N.C. — Kurt Busch provided an update on his health Tuesday, saying he is making strides in his recovery from a concussion but there is no clear timetable on his return to NASCAR competition. Busch has been sidelined since a July 23 crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway,...
CONCORD, NC
multihousingnews.com

TriBridge Residential Pays $45M for North Carolina Community

Loray Mill Lofts is an adaptive reuse of a historic Gastonia property dating back to 1902. TriBridge Residential has acquired Loray Mill Lofts, a 189-unit multifamily community in Gastonia, N.C. Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the $44.8 million transaction, representing the seller, Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. The property was...
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy