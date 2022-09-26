ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Quantumania trailer leak has fans worried about Ant-Man’s MCU future

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWThv_0iBCTMVX00

Opening on February 17th, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first movie of the MCU’s Phase 5. It’s also the third Ant-Man movie, which means it might also be one of the most exciting entires in the series. We know that Kang (Jonathan Majors) shows up as the main antagonist in the movie. And we’ve already learned some tidbits about the story from the Comic-Con Quantumania trailer. There’s at least one Quantumania plot leak floating around as well.

But if you’ve seen Ant-Man 3 trending recently, it’s because the D23 Expo trailer might have leaked on social media. And that gave fans reason to worry about Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). Before we explain this potential Ant-Man 3 spoiler, you should know that big spoilers follow below.

Marvel’s secret sauce for the end of trilogies

MCU fans might be quick to dismiss Quantumania, considering the lighter tone of the previous movies. But let’s not forget that Lang turned out to be the critical weapon the Avengers had against Thanos. And it’s not because of that theory that went viral during Endgame, explaining how Ant-Man might have killed the Titan.

Lang was the guy who figured out that time travel might work, setting in motion a chain of events that led to the Avengers beating Thanos. And Ant-Man is now a big superhero in the universe, considering what we saw in Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

But the real reason why Ant-Man 3 will be more exciting than the previous installments has to do with the nature of this sequel. We’re looking at the third part of the franchise. And Kevin Feige told the world recently that Marvel wants to make the most of the end of trilogies.

He explained in a recent interview about Deadpool 3 that Marvel likes to take big swings with part threes. “How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War, and Infinity War, and Ragnarok?” Feige said. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

Quantumania is also a part three type of MCU movie. So the stakes will definitely be higher.

Finally, there’s the Kang factor. Ant-Man 3 is a building block for Avengers 5, which is titled The Kang Dynasty.

The D23 Expo Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

MCU movies with higher stakes always run the risk of delivering emotional events. And that can include the death of a superhero or a significant character. With Quantumania, Marvel fans are already wondering whether Ant-Man will survive the ordeal he’s about to face.

It started with a screenshot from the D23 Expo Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. We’re looking at a badly beaten, heartbroken Scott Lang in his Ant-Man suit:

On the one hand, this is one rare Paul Rudd image where the actor doesn’t look like he’s still in his 20s or 30s. He’s clearly suffered some sort of traumatic beating. Reports detailing the D23 Expo trailer say the clip differs from the one Marvel showed at Comic-Con.

The new trailer explains that Kang needs something from this specific Ant-Man variant. And he’s holding his daughter hostage to force Lang’s hand.

What the trailers will never reveal is whether Ant-Man will die in Quantumania. And we have no way of knowing right now what will happen to the superhero. There is one big plot leak out there, but it does not mention Lang’s death.

But the trailers that Marvel showed reveal that Kang has certainly killed Avengers in his multi-dimensional wars. And that implies he has no problem killing Ant-Man and those closest to him. The quote in the tweet above comes from the Comic-Con trailer.

With that in mind, you should be cautiously optimistic about Ant-Man’s future in the MCU. It doesn’t feel like Ant-Man’s death would serve the greater MCU story here. But we’re only speculating.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Paul Rudd
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Time Travel
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10

Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.
MOVIES
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy