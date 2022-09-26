Girls soccer: Vote for the V845 player of the week for Sept. 19-25
This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played September 19-25 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record.
The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Vote as often as you like (no robot voting, please). The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 and @KenMcMillanTHR on Twitter. The first two winners have been Francesca Donovan of Monroe-Woodbury and Kathryn Scully of John S. Burke Catholic.
Finalists
(listed alphabetically)
Makenzie Below, Saugerties
She netted three goals and an assist in the Sawyers’ 5-1 win over Rondout Valley on Wednesday.
Grace Druke, Pine Bush
Her four saves preserved a 2-0 shutout of Newburgh on Tuesday.
Sarah Hudson, Monroe-Woodbury
She posted the hat trick in the Crusaders’ 8-0 rout of Warwick on Tuesday.
Hilda Huleatt, Mount Academy
She posted a hat trick in the Mount’s 4-1 win over New Paltz on Saturday. Huleatt had a goal and assist in two matches earlier in the week.
Caigan Leonard, Cornwall
She posted a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win over Port Jervis on Thursday. She also had two goals in a 5-0 win over Monticello on Tuesday.
Lily Rodriguez, Minisink Valley
She potted two goals in a 7-1 victory over Port Jervis on Tuesday.
Ana Van Horn, Port Jervis
She had two goals and an assist in Port’s 7-0 rout of Liberty on Friday.
Daisy West, O’Neill
She tallied three goals and an assist in the Raiders’ 6-0 win over Sullivan West On Monday.
Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR
Comments / 0