Congress & Courts

Advocates call for senator to resign, changes to roundhouse rules

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly 30 people were gathered in front of the roundhouse demanding the resignation of New Mexico Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto and asking lawmakers to change the way allegations are investigated. Soto has been under fire throughout the year after lobbyist Marianna Anaya accused him of sexually harassing her in 2015. Sen. Ivey-Soto has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Advocates want lawmakers to update the state ethics commission oversight rules to include harassment and bullies while also remaining independent of the legislature. “As written, the current system puts all recourse decisions in the hands of colleagues of the perpetrator. This is a classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse,” said Lan Sena with the Center for Civic Policy.

