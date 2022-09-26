Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found
UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing.
VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen Monday at 12 p.m. on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County.
He has a cognitive impairment which poses a danger to his health and safety.
Yang is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose.
The alert said he may be wearing glasses along with jeans, a green sweatshirt, and white gym shoes. Yang may be driving a brown 2011 Honda Accord with Virginia plates XDU-3196.
If you see Yang, you can contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 558-2222.

