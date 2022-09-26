ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing.

VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen Monday at 12 p.m. on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County.

He has a cognitive impairment which poses a danger to his health and safety.

Yang is 5’9″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5sSq_0iBCSbRh00
Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang

The alert said he may be wearing glasses along with jeans, a green sweatshirt, and white gym shoes. Yang may be driving a brown 2011 Honda Accord with Virginia plates XDU-3196.

If you see Yang, you can contact the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 558-2222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



