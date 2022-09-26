ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Dahmer’ Episode 6 Recap: A Life Well Lived

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DJlg_0iBCS90i00

Dahmer may be the most grueling drama I’ve ever covered, and its sixth episode, “Silenced,” is one of the saddest hours of television I’ve ever seen. Anchored by a tremendous, heartfelt, achingly vulnerable performance by deaf actor and former reality TV star Rodney Burford, it offers the corrective that Dahmer has needed by giving one of the killer’s victims his own story, then slams the door on it, as you knew it must. That knowledge does not soften the blow one bit.

This is the story of Tony Hughes, a deaf gay Black man whom we first meet as a literal newborn. In an echo of Dahmer’s own story, misprescribed medication ordered by a pediatrician causes Tony to completely lose his hearing while still a baby.

I’m not going to say “nevertheless, he leads a full and mostly happy life,” because duh, why wouldn’t he? Deafness is not some kind of curse. Nor is Tony portrayed as some kind of perfect saint. He’s just a basically nice guy, you know? He hangs out with his friends, who are both gay and deaf like him. (One of them later falls victim to an unexplained murder.) He loves and gets along well with his family, which includes a pregnant sister who plans to name her baby daughter after him, and his mother Shirley (an affecting Karen Malina White), from whom Tony seems to get his charm, kindness, and sense of humor. (Not her religious faith, though, but it must be said she tells Tony about telling off her pastor when he preaches that AIDS is God’s punishment for homosexuality.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y6r1_0iBCS90i00

And like any young guy, he likes to go out and drink and dance and, hopefully, meet someone — only he’s not interested in quick hookups, at least not at the stage of life during which we really get to know him. For one thing, dealing with any hearing guy is a big hassle, since as he and his friends discuss over pizza after an unsuccessful club night, hearing guys see deaf guys as either “a project or a charity case.” For a hookup? It’s barely worth the effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEEKA_0iBCS90i00

But more importantly, Tony’s at a point in his life where he really wants to get serious, about both his love life and his career, especially after his friend’s murder puts things in perspective for him. He relocates to the college town of Madison, both because the presence of a school for the deaf there means he’ll be able to find friends and work easier, and because student photographers might be able to help him put together the portfolio he’ll need to make a go of things in New York down the line someday. There’s an entire sequence in which he gets rejected for jobs almost immediately due to his deafness, only to stumble across a friendly manager at a clothing store who’s happy to talk to him, in American Sign Language no less, because his own sister is deaf. His joy upon getting the job — jumping up and down on the sidewalk, pumping his fist — is infectious.

So is so much of what he does, and this is where Burford really shines. He gives Tony’s rapport with the people he cares about so much warmth it seems to radiate out of the screen — with his buddies, his mom, his sisters…and with Jeffrey Dahmer.

Because the problem is that even though he’s moved to Madison, he still comes home every few weekends to visit his family and hang out with his friends at the clubs. Which is where a handsome, if “basic,” blonde white guy with big glasses makes eyes at him, leading his friend to encourage him to go over and strike up a conversation.

Amazingly, they do more than just talk and drink and go back to Jeff’s place for the inevitable. Tony actually refuses to go that first night, not because he’s spooked by or disgusted with Jeff in some ineffable way, but because Jeff is absolutely hammered, and you get the sense that Tony feels that going home with him would be inappropriate.

Instead, they meet up at a later date, for a date! They go to a Glamour Shots and Tony poses for pics while Jeff watches; eventually the photographer even hands Jeff the camera to take a few shots of his own. They get food and sodas and flirt with an earnestness that could melt your heart, especially when you read between the lines of the things Jeff writes to Tony as they communicate with written notes. “You must be the most interesting person I’ve ever met!” he tells Tony, before writing “Is it exhausting to have to work so hard to be understood?” You get the feeling Jeff’s wanted to talk to someone about this very topic his entire life.

Anyway, Tony is a positive influence on Jeffrey. He stops drinking alone and on weekdays, he tells his dad and stepmom when they come for a visit to his shockingly clean apartment. (Well, shockingly clean by Jeff standards.) “I’m happy,” he tells them. It seems like he means it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwkN1_0iBCS90i00

And the whole time, the whole time , this is going down, you just feel like screaming at him. Get your goddamned act together! This guy is nice, funny, smart, handsome, interesting, and most importantly, he likes you! He’s willing to give you the time of day when you’re not both wasted! You could have had a real relationship here, you goddamned mutant!

Of course, it’s already too late, far too late, for that. Jeff cleans up his apartment for the dual purpose of impressing his visiting dad and stepmom and also Tony, yes. He refrains from drugging Tony when the poor guy finally comes over. They have normal-person sex and go to normal-person sleep. But when Tony has to leave for work back in Madison the next morning, Jeff reaches into the bedside drawer next to the nice clean bed where they spent a nice normal night and pulls out a bloody hammer, sitting atop a pile of polaroids of nude, dismembered bodies.

There would never be any going back for Jeffrey, there would never be some Mr. Right that could come along and save him from himself, or save anyone else from him. When he chose to start killing, his fate was set in stone, and so was Tony’s.

Though Jeff initially lets Tony leave without attacking, Tony has to return to the apartment because he forgot his keys, and Jeff can restrain himself no longer. In the episode’s closing act, his distraught family — completely ignored by the cops, who ask his mom if Tony had any history of fucking gang activity — lead a search for him, a search to which Jeff anonymously donates money. (It’s a ghoulish act, echoed by a call he places to another victim’s family to tell them to stop looking for him since he’s disappeared into “the Vortex,” a reference to a macabre board game Jeff made up as a kid called Infinityland, which he and Tony play using animal wishbones as game pieces.)

And after we see his mother staring and crying at the dining room table chair where Tony used to sit, Jeff cooks and eats Tony’s liver. It’s the first act of cannibalism we see him commit, and it’s deployed at the most emotionally upsetting moment imaginable.

see also ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s “Silenced” Is One of the Most Heartbreaking Episodes of 2022 Rodney Burford's portrayal of Tony Hughes is beautiful.

by Kayla Cobb ( @kaylcobb )

(A brief aside: I reflected while watching this episode on how the purpose of Jeff’s drinking has evolved throughout his life. As a teenager, he drank to suppress his urges, to numb his pain. Of course he became a full-blown alcoholic in short order, so at a certain point the motive for drinking becomes less relevant than the biochemical compulsion to do so. But as an adult, whether at the clubs or the bathhouses or taking guys back to his place, he drinks not to suppress his urges, but his inhibitions; not to numb his pain, but his guilt.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkYnF_0iBCS90i00

Empathetically but unsparingly written by David McMillan and Janet Mock, directed with painstaking restraint by Paris Barclay, this is a bravura episode of television. But I find it hard, so hard, to recommend. To watch it is to see something beautiful destroyed.

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?

We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahmer
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Deaf People#Deafness#The Rolling Stones#Episodes
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Comedian David Arnold Is Dead at Only 54, but What Was His Cause of Death?

Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of the show The Girl Lay Lay, recently died at the age of 54. His death was reportedly unexpected, which naturally led many fans to wonder what his cause of death was. The news of Arnold's death was announced in a statement from his family, and they also provided some insight into his cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy