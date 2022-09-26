ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
WARREN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home

Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts

Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL

