(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO