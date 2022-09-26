Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
Pontiac man denied bond, charged with open murder in stabbing death
PONTIAC, MI -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond after he was arraigned on a charge of open murder Tuesday in 50th District Court. According to WDIV-Detroit, Maurice Rushton was arrested at his home roughly 30 minutes after he allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler of Waterford Township.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
Drunk Michigan Man Gets DUI Even After Cop Helped Him Home
Second chances are rare in life and it's important that you don't blow them. Saline Man Was Driven Home By Police, But Didn't Stay There. The man was one of two men who were seen stumbling out of the beer tent at the Saline Oktoberfest at a park in the Washtenaw County community a few weeks back. A Saline Police Sergeant noticed the men and told the two drunk guys that they shouldn't drive in that condition, and he would give each them a ride home.
Detroit News
Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts
Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
Police searching for suspects in quadruple shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused of shooting four people on Detroit's east side on September 11.Detroit Police say three men and a woman were standing near the corner of East Warren and Dickerson avenues around 3:15 a.m. when someone inside a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and began firing shots. All four were struck and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crimestoppers and 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Michigan Man on Supervised Release Charged with Murdering Detroit Radio News Anchor and Attacking the Victim’s Girlfriend and Children
A Michigan judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Pontiac man charged in connection with the death of a Detroit radio news anchor and a concomitant attack on the victim’s girlfriend and children. Arthur Levan Williamson is charged with one count of first-degree homicide, one...
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old hit by car in Dearborn hospitalized in critical condition
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Dearborn. The frightening Dearborn crash scene took place at Schaefer and Paul streets which left the teen in critical condition, is a sight auto mechanic Ziad Moh won’t soon forget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person involved in an aggravated assault on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in an aggravated assault on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Sept. 26) at 10:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Joy Road in Detroit. Police say the suspect and the 53-year-old male...
ShotSpotter tech leads police to fatal shooting on Detroit's eastside
Detroit’s gunshot detection system alerted police to a shooting on the city’s eastside Wednesday morning, with cops ultimately finding a deceased victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
Man dies of injuries after Rochester Hills crash; Investigators believe at-fault driver was distracted by her phone
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says Suk-Joon Ham of Rochester Hills, who was a backseat passenger in a Honda Accord involved in the wreck on Sept. 20, passed away on Saturday.
Detroit News
Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Thieves Lead Cops Into Detroit on the Slowest High-Speed Chase Ever
This had to be one of the slowest 'High-Speed' chases in history as thieves hauling construction equipment on I-75 led cops into the city of Detroit. If OJ Simpson taught us one thing in 1994, it's that not all police chases happen at a high rate of speed. The incident...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
