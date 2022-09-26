ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Mafia is raising money for safety Micah Hyde's charity after his injury

By Yoselin Person
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpEXk_0iBCRvtC00

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the 2022 football season because of a neck injury while fans quickly take to social media to raise money for his charity.

"I got the news about Micah Hyde's injury about him being off this season," says Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts. "And I was like aww, that stinks, and immediately when stuff like this happens the thought is often what can we do to support this player and show love."

Reid used his Twitter fingers to put out Micah's charity "Imagine for Youth Foundation," as a way to show support.

"I threw a tweet together and said okay, you know what to do go and support his charity," he says. "And then later I saw that a lot of people followed suit so that was pretty cool."

The Executive Director of "Imagine for Youth Foundation," Tracey Troxel, tells me Micah came up with the organization in 2017 in a business class at the University of Iowa. Since then, it has come to life in four states, including Western New York.

"In Buffalo, we've given out 800 pairs of Nikes, 500 backpacks, we've helped teachers clear their Amazon wishlist and given money to the salvation army up there, and we're happy to do it and looking forward to our softball game next year," says Troxel.

Troxel says in light of Micah's injury, the foundation has received almost $37,000.

"We intend for those funds to be used in Western New York and be able to supplement some of the things we've been doing up there."

The Bills Mafia player's agent said in a tweet:

WKBW

Troxel says he has been in talks with Micah.

"Micah is obviously disappointed that he's on for the rest of the season, but the hashtag number 23 on 23 is something I think is going to be big for us moving forward," he says.

And fans like Del Reid will continue to send out positive vibes to Micah Hyde.

"We're going to support you whether you're making epic plays on the football field and whether you're changing lives through your charity," Reid says. "We're here to be a part of it."

Click here for more details on how to donate to Imagine For Youth Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Bills' Ed Oliver's ankle been re-injured?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed time due to an ankle injury. There is a suggestion that Oliver’s ankle was either re-injured or worse than previously thought. According to Bills blogger and physical therapist known as “Banged Up Bills” on Twitter, Oliver gave a worthwhile glimpse on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Bills add former All-Pro cornerback

The Buffalo Bills’ secondary has suffered significant injuries, so the team has called in some reinforcements. Free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes visited with the Bills on Tuesday. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Rhodes is signing with the team. Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick by the Vikings...
NFL
numberfire.com

Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) limited on Wednesday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. After missing Week 2's game with an ankle injury, Davis returned to action in Week 3, catching 3 of 6 targets for 37 yards. Barring a setback, Davis should be good to go for Sunday's clash with Baltimore. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here

It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Injury-thinned Bills sign cornerback Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#The University Of Iowa#Western New York#Nikes
ClutchPoints

Bills DB Dane Jackson speaks out for first time since scary injury vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a terrifying injury in Week 2 during Monday Night Football after an unfortunate accidental hit to the head from Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance and taken to a hospital where he was examined. Fortunately, Jackson avoided long-term injury, and the Bills DB was back at the team’s practice facility on Wednesday, where he spoke with the media for the first time since the injury. Via Matthew Bové, Jackson revealed the amazing support he’s received from Bills fans in the days since the injury.
NFL
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy