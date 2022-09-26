Read full article on original website
WPFO
Former Maine police officer to be sentenced on 14 felony charges
CALAIS (BDN) -- A former police officer who was arrested for dealing drugs less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department will be sentenced next month on more than a dozen criminal charges. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing...
wabi.tv
Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August. 25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. The incident began when officers were called for the report...
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 29
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
NECN
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Ellsworth American
Truck accident results in OUI charge
GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Charlotte man was charged with operating under the influence (OUI) last Thursday evening following an accident in which the 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck that he was driving struck a guardrail on Route 186 in South Gouldsboro. The pest control company vehicle’s driver was administered a...
wabi.tv
Old Town woman pleads guilty for the death of 3-year old daughter
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of her three year old daughter last year. 29-year-old Hillary Goding appeared before a judge Thursday in Bangor and also pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release. Goding had been indicted on murder...
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
wabi.tv
Trial continues for Corinna man charged in connection with infant daughters fentanyl overdose
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - The State has rested their case in the trial of a Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose last year. 28-year-old Zachary Borg is charged with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic...
Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen
In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
Morning Commute Made Messy On Interstate Tuesday Due To Crash
Rescue crews were called to the scene of a minor 3-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 Tuesday morning. It happened just before 8 AM, a time when a lot of folks are heading to and from work and school along that route. According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, while...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
WGME
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
WMTW
'Potentially hazardous material' inadvertently left by tenant in South Portland apartment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — “Potentially hazardous material” left by a tenant at a Maine apartment complex brought multiple law enforcement agents to the scene. South Portland police were called to a duplex at Red Bank Village Tuesday around 10:12 a.m. When officers arrived, the scene was determined...
