West Gardiner, ME

wabi.tv

Man killed in West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man died in a fire in West Gardiner on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the home on Lewiston Road just before noon. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters found a body while extinguishing the fire. They say the victim...
WEST GARDINER, ME
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
BRUNSWICK, ME
City
Gardiner, ME
City
Stonington, ME
State
Maine State
City
West Gardiner, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
West Gardiner, ME
Crime & Safety
WPFO

Former Maine police officer to be sentenced on 14 felony charges

CALAIS (BDN) -- A former police officer who was arrested for dealing drugs less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department will be sentenced next month on more than a dozen criminal charges. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing...
CALAIS, ME
wabi.tv

Orono man indicted after altercation with Brewer Police Officer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An Orono man has been indicted on several charges after an altercation with a Brewer Police officer in August. 25-year-old Richard May has been formally charged with assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest. The incident began when officers were called for the report...
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a theft of a gray BMW sport utility vehicle, model X5, from an Amherst residence. The vehicle did not run and did not have registration plates. “It was last seen on September 7th,” said investigating officer Trooper Steven Mahon. “Unknown suspects...
AMHERST, ME
#Police
NECN

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
PORTLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Truck accident results in OUI charge

GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Charlotte man was charged with operating under the influence (OUI) last Thursday evening following an accident in which the 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck that he was driving struck a guardrail on Route 186 in South Gouldsboro. The pest control company vehicle’s driver was administered a...
GOULDSBORO, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town woman pleads guilty for the death of 3-year old daughter

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of her three year old daughter last year. 29-year-old Hillary Goding appeared before a judge Thursday in Bangor and also pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release. Goding had been indicted on murder...
OLD TOWN, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
101.9 The Rock

Body Found Identified as Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

In a press conference held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, the Freeport Police Department confirmed that the body found by a Marine Patrol plane earlier Tuesday afternoon is in fact that of missing 14-year-old Freeport, Maine resident Theo Ferrara. Theo had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Around noon time,...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn police respond to train, pedestrian crash

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of Washington Street, according to an email from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen. Moen said Auburn police are assisting Railroad Police at the scene. He added...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME

