Wichita Eagle
Former KU greats Ellis, Valentine to be honored by Wichita Heights High School
Former University of Kansas basketball players Perry Ellis and Darnell Valentine will be inducted into the Wichita Heights High School Hall of Fame at the school’s second-annual Black and Red Banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Heights gymnasium. Ellis, a member of the Wichita Heights Class of...
Bishop Carroll beats Wichita North 48-7
Bishop Carroll took on Wichita North High at Heights High School.
FOX Sports
Who wins the Big 12 title? Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Producer Tyler to discuss which team will win the Big 12 Championship. This year is an especially deep year for the conference. Traditional powers like Oklahoma and Texas lost in their conference openers, and teams like Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Texas Tech look determined to shake things up.
Oklahoma HS notes: Ex-Carl Albert star commits to OU; milestone win for Guthrie coach
Guthrie softball coach Blakley celebrates 200th win. Booker Blakley reached a milestone Monday evening. The Guthrie High School softball team defeated the Oklahoma City Broncos, 2-0, to give coach Blakley his 200th victory. GuthrieNewsPage first reported his accomplishment, sharing a photo on Twitter of Blakley. He grinned as he held up a celebratory gift: a framed photo of the softball team featuring players’ signatures and the line “Coach Blakley 200 Wins.”
KVOE
4 with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday
(ESU) 4 people with ties to Emporia will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday. Former Olpe girls basketball Coach Jesse Nelson will be inducted. He retired in 2021 after a 44-year coaching career in which he went 951-111 and won four state championships. Former Emporia State...
James Dean died | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 1
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines. Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 1 in years ranging from 1938 to 2006. Headlines include actor James Dean died in a car crash in 1955, the Munich Agreement in 1938 and Tall Stacks in 2006. ...
