Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Taken To Hospital After Frightening Moment
The team said he suffered head and neck injuries during the play and was taken by ambulance for evaluation.
Wichita Eagle
Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof
Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Wichita Eagle
Texans QB Davis Mills Following Pep Hamilton’s Advice After Early Inconsistencies
It is safe to say that it has been an up-and-down season for Houston Texans' second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Mills, who the Texans took in the 2021 draft, showed flashes at times in his rookie season of being a potential quarterback that Houston could build around. However, there were still those who felt he was nothing more than a bridge quarterback to the future at the position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Add Safety Matthias Farley to Active Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Matthias Farley to the active roster, the team announced Thursday. This will be the fourth-straight week Farley has been brought up from the practice squad, as he saw the field in Weeks 1 and 2, primarily as a contributor on special teams. The 30-year-old...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Chargers at Texans Week 4 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – After not throwing during the portion of practice opened to the media yesterday, quarterback Justin Herbert completed his standard throwing routine during Thursday's practice. He was upgraded to a full participant for the first time since suffering his rib injury in Week 2. Other notable practice...
Wichita Eagle
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Titans
After shocking the football world and upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts face another tough test at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in a matchup of division rivals in Week 4. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
Wichita Eagle
Jameis Winston Doubtful, Michael Thomas Out of Vikings Game
Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports that New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas missed a third-consecutive day of practice. UPDATES FROM LONDON:. Saints head coach Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is doubtful, per John Hendrix. In addition, Allen stated Michael Thomas' toe injury will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
T.J. Hockenson Eager to Turn Around 2022 Season
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson hasn't had the greatest start to his fourth season in the NFL. Through three games this year, Hockenson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has recorded just 82 reception yards, to go along with a career-low 8.2 yards per catch and 27.3 yards per game.
Wichita Eagle
What the Bears Coordinators Revealed
What Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't revealed, sometimes becomes apparent, obvious, or comes to light during the weekly interviews with coordinators. On Thursday, the offensive line was a hot spot. 1. No Move of Lucas Patrick This Week. In a round-about way, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said alternating Teven...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Pregame Fireworks and Hype Video in Front of Packed Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hosting the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati is wearing their color rush jerseys and "White Bengal" helmet. The organization changed the end zone stripes, the midfield logo and asked fans to wear white. The atmosphere has been outstanding at Paycor Stadium. Check out...
Wichita Eagle
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears
The New York Giants close out a three-week home stretch this weekend against a struggling Chicago Bears team that rolls into MetLife Stadium with a 2-1 record despite having many of the same issues the Giants are experiencing. Let's check in with Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain to get the low-down on the Giants' next opponent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Pressing Questions on Doug Pederson’s Return to Philadelphia
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars have made big statements the last two weeks, but none like the one they could potentially make on the road against the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. To preview this week's big game, we spoke to Eagles Today's...
Wichita Eagle
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
A Closer Look at the Jaguars with 5 Questions and Answers
Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz turned to John Shipley, the publisher of SI's Jaguar Report, for five questions about Sunday's opponent, the Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams will play at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Q: How much has the culture changed with Doug...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tackle Ronnie Stanley Consulted Other Athletes with Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a hard time watching his teammates play football while he was sidelined with an ankle injury. The mental toll was just as hard as the physical limitations. Stanley reached out to other athletes who also dealt with injuries to...
Comments / 0