NBA

Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyle Goon of Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

JaVale McGee Sees Major Opportunity in Second Mavs Stint

The Dallas Mavericks used the taxpayer midlevel exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year, $17.2 million contract in free agency. He will begin the season as the starting center. McGee played an important bench role for the 64-win Phoenix Suns last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Five Takeaways From NBA Training Camp

NBA players played basketball with their NBA teams this week, most doing so for the first time since their previous seasons ended. While training camp comes with hope for every organization—except for apparently the Spurs, whom Gregg Popovich does not believe would be a good title bet—some preseason happenings are more important than others. Here are five takeaways from the first week of training camp …
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Rookies Will Have Immediate Impact in Oklahoma City

With the NBA season right around the corner, training camps and media days are kicking into full gear. Oklahoma City players talked to the media yesterday, displaying new faces and personalities all over the Paycom Center. One thing that seemed evident yesterday, is that Oklahoma City plans to develop talent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice

The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

On his first day back with the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address the importance of guard Kyle Lowry being back on the roster. Lowry dealt with conditioning issues and was away from the team some of last season to deal with a family problem. Spoelstra said he remains confident Lowry can help lead the Heat to a championship.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Easy Decision to Land With Sixers

NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA offseason dealing with legal trouble. After a traffic stop in Kentucky led to Harrell initially facing felony charges, the big man didn't garner too much interest in the free agency market after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired. Several months after the...
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
MIAMI, FL

