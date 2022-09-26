Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn’s Health Milestone
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers combo guard Kendrick Nunn achieved a significant milestone on his continued road to recovery from the long-term injury that kept him off the floor for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyle Goon of Southern...
Wichita Eagle
JaVale McGee Sees Major Opportunity in Second Mavs Stint
The Dallas Mavericks used the taxpayer midlevel exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year, $17.2 million contract in free agency. He will begin the season as the starting center. McGee played an important bench role for the 64-win Phoenix Suns last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and...
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways From NBA Training Camp
NBA players played basketball with their NBA teams this week, most doing so for the first time since their previous seasons ended. While training camp comes with hope for every organization—except for apparently the Spurs, whom Gregg Popovich does not believe would be a good title bet—some preseason happenings are more important than others. Here are five takeaways from the first week of training camp …
Wichita Eagle
Montrezl Harrell Opens Up on Easy Decision to Land With Sixers
NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell entered the NBA offseason dealing with legal trouble. After a traffic stop in Kentucky led to Harrell initially facing felony charges, the big man didn't garner too much interest in the free agency market after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired. Several months after the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami
The Miami Heat were fortunate to have the services of LeBron James for four years from 2010-14. During his tenure, the Heat won two championships in four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. Despite James appearing happy in South Florida, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said he was never content in Miami.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Athletics Adding Seven Members to Hall of Fame on Thursday
TCU will induct seven new members into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday. The 54th class includes athletes from baseball, football, track and field, and swimming and a Special Contributor category. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized at TCU’s home football game against Oklahoma on...
