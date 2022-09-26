Jorts, Crocs and Panda Express: Grizzlies guard John Konchar is one of a kind

The Memphis Grizzlies invested in John Konchar this summer, a player that knows a thing or two about investing.

It wasn’t until recently that Konchar, entering his fourth year in the NBA, bought a Tesla. It is one of the items the Grizzlies guard has been willing to splurge on since he arrived in the NBA three years ago. Before that he drove a 2009 Chevy Impala, even after he signed his first guaranteed deal with Memphis.

But it’s safe to say he can afford the snazzy electric vehicle now. Memphis inked Konchar to a three-year, $19 million extension shortly after free agency began in 2022. That comes in addition to the four-year, $9 million extension he signed in 2020.

It’s a pretty impressive haul for a player that went undrafted out of Indiana university-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2019. But Konchar hasn’t let go of his frugal roots.

“He’s just kind of an everyday guy,” Jon Coffman, head coach at IPFW. “We played golf last summer, and he’s still using his dad’s golf clubs. His dad is like 6-foot-1. John is 6-5. So, I told him after he signed the extension that the next time he comes up to Fort Wayne, he better have a his own set of golf clubs. I told him, ‘If you don’t have them, I’m buying them for you.’ He, of course, responded and said, ‘Oh, coach, I already bought some on eBay the other day for like $200.’ ”

The price of the latest driver model from one of the major club manufacturers: More than $500.

But that’s just the way Konchar has always been. When Coffman held classes about the stock market for his basketball team during the summers, his star was one of the players always in attendance.

Each season as a professional, John Konchar’s role has significantly increased, and so have his scoring and rebounding numbers. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

“I don’t think he spent his entire college scholarship,” Coffman said. “He was saving it and putting it in the stock market while he was here. He’s probably still spending that five years later. I guarantee he already has it in the market. You get your cost of attendance and meal money in cash. Well, he wouldn’t go out to eat, he would save that and cook for himself and save it.”

Konchar’s other big investment this summer: a house (he lived in an apartment before). He also finished out his tattoo sleeve on his left arm, which features a massive lion just below his shoulder.

“I don’t spend my money too much,” Konchar said. “I did fill out the sleeve. I’ve wanted to do that since college, so I just finished it out.”

Jitty style

Konchar, a man of few words, is in every way an NBA anomaly. Coffman said he often laughs at the images the Grizzlies post of the players getting on and off the plane on road trips, because while other guys wear designer clothing and carry take-out bags, Konchar wears team-issued gear and carries a plastic container that probably came from the player cafeteria.

And then there’s the Crocs, the foam clogs that many NBA could never be caught wearing. But not Konchar. They have been a staple of his style for a long time, perhaps until now.

Konchar signed an endorsement deal with Nike this summer. The deal was facilitated by his agent, and approved by Konchar “because I wear Nike shoes anyway.”

“I’m happy to sign with Nike,” Konchar said. “But we may have to talk about the Crocs thing with them.”

His harmless, mild-mannered nature is part of his humor. The guard often uses it to get a chuckle out of his teammates.

Last season, as the Grizzlies players started wearing expensive diamond chains to postgame appearances, Konchar posted on his Instagram with his dog wearing much less expensive chains that read “dunkshot” and “jitty” — a word he made up in college.

“My wife texted him ‘OK, we don’t want to stand in line for the ‘Air Dunkshot Jitty 1s,’ ” Coffman said jokingly. “This guy makes up a word that means whatever, which is Jitty. He used to prank the assistant coaches all the time. One time leading up to Christmas he and our walk-on wrapped everything in all of the assistant coaches’ offices. When John was a sophomore, he and the walk-on tried to start jean-short Fridays.”

Actually, that last part might be coming back.

“Jort Friday,” Konchar recalled. “We did that in summers and the beginning of my sophomore year. I had legit jorts, too. I didn’t even have to cut mine off. It was pretty awesome. Maybe I’ll throw some Jorts on before one of the games.”

While many of his teammates favor tailored suits, John Konchar (seen here in 2019) is more of a jean shorts and Crocs guy. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Yep, that is the player the Grizzlies offered $19 million this summer. Because for as goofy and unglamorous as Konchar might be, he has a ferociousness on the court that translates. Each season as a professional his role has significantly increased, and so has his scoring and rebounding numbers.

At just 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, he has both a 17-rebound performance and a triple-double. Part of that toughness is the result of becoming “obsessed with the weight room.”

He gained 43 pounds of muscle his first year at IPFW. After arriving home in Fort Wayne in the middle of the night following bus trips, Coffman said he would wake up the next morning and sometimes find Konchar already in the gym doing pullups.

“Just to match his goofiness, you would ask him how he put on 43 pounds of muscle and he would say, ‘Yeah, I love Panda Express, I ate it 12 times a week.,’ ” Coffman said. “I would say back, ‘John, you’re killing me with this recruiting.’ That’s just his sense of humor.”

When he left, Konchar was the only player in Division I history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals. Yet he was everything but the prototypical star player.

When he wasn’t practicing, he worked in the equipment room wiping the floor at women’s volleyball and basketball games. The night he hit the game-winning shot at North Dakota State, Konchar carried the team shoe bag to the bus.

That work ethic hasn’t left him, especially in the weight room. Konchar is often lifting before games, where occasionally Nickelback songs are blasting in the background.

What’s next

Memphis has never needed Konchar more than they will need him this season. After they moved on from Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton — two defensive playmakers and efficient rebounders — at the draft and free agency, there was an immediate need for another player who can contribute on the win and in a secondary guard spot.

It is no secret Konchar is one of the players next in line to fill those spots.

“We have a lot of confidence in John,” Grizzlies executive vice president and general manager Zach Kleiman said. “John was basically a 10th-11th guy for us last year. Can he take another step forward? We believe that he can.”

Konchar ranked in the 95th percentile in of offensive rebounding percentage and in the 98th percentile in defensive rebounding percentage for his position last year, according to analytics website Cleaning The Glass. He also ranked extremely well in both block and steal percentage at his position.

“He’s got an elite nose for the basketball,” Coffman said. “He’s always around the basketball. That leads to rebounds, that leads to loose balls. He can see where the ball is going to bounce before it goes there, and he’s already moving. The other part is that he’s really explosive, but he just kind of lurks around the court to put himself in opportunistic situations because he has such a great feel. It’s hard to explain.”

With increased opportunity and development, there are signs he too can be an agent of chaos just like the players that walked out the door over the summer. And Konchar has been a much better shooter, albeit on fewer tries.

He had an effective field-goal percentage of 61.8% (97th percentile among wings) and shot 42% from 3-point range last season (91st percentile among wings). Anderson and Melton — again, on more tries — didn’t come close to those numbers.

“He just makes everyone better,” Coffman said. “He’s so good at that. When I was talking GMs and assistant GMs leading up to the draft before his senior year, everyone was telling me, ‘He needs to increase his usage rate.’ I was like, ‘Huh? He’s almost averaging a double-double. Maybe that turns him into an NBA All-Star, but that’s not what he’s focused on right now, we’re just trying to get him a look going into his senior year.’ ”

Memphis was the team that gave him that look more than three years ago. They’ve given him three contracts since. While the latest may not be the most tantalizing move of the offseason, it may turn out be significant return on investment.

“I’ve gotten the opportunity every year,” Konchar said. “Now it’s time to solidify myself as a role player and go with it.”