Utah Tech still finding footing at D-I level, but noticeable progress is still being made

Utah Tech’s game against Southern Utah on Saturday night was the first time the Trailblazers were able to play a game against a team it was on a level playing field with.

The Trailblazers opened against current #5 team in the FCS, Sacramento State. A home game against D-II Chadron State was followed by a trip to Ogden to face current #8 Weber State.

Each of those games turned out as expected, and perhaps more promising than the final scores looked.

A poor first quarter against the Hornets doomed Utah Tech early.

UTU dominated the second half against Chadron to win 56-10. The Trailblazer offense went silent in the second half against the Wildcats in a 44-14 loss.

Utah Tech and Southern Utah entered the 2022 season as building teams, albeit for two different reasons.

The Trailblazers continue their ascension from D-II to the D-I stage, while the Thunderbirds completely overhauled its coaching staff and roster.

Utah Tech loses to Southern Utah

On Saturday, Southern Utah showed it's further along than the Trailblazers under first year head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

For the second consecutive week, Utah Tech’s offense went silent after halftime.

The lone scoring drive in the second half of the 31-17 loss was a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a Joey Hobert touchdown that he somehow managed to pull down in triple coverage.

Outside of that drive, Utah Tech ran 21 plays for just 63 yards and had three turnovers.

Kobe Tracy was intercepted twice by Rodrick Ward in the fourth quarter, and Victor Gabalis was sacked and fumbled after replacing Tracy.

In five drop-backs after replacing Tracy, Gabalis was sacked twice. Tracy was sacked an additional four times, just one week after taking a beating against a dominant Weber State defense.

Despite the constant pressure over the last two weeks, Quali Conley only received 14 handoffs and was productive when he had the ball in his hands. Conley averaged eight yards per carry for 112 yards on the ground, and even had a 47-yard reception off a screen pass.

Conley had just nine carries for 20 yards against Weber. Utah Tech threw the ball 57 times against Weber's defense tied for 20th in the FCS in passing yards allowed per game.

More handoffs for Conley would take pressure off the right arms of Tracy and Gabalis.

Conley is averaging 5.4 yards per carry through the first four games and has gone over the 100-yard plateau twice.

Positive outlook for Trailblazers despite struggles

While Utah Tech finds itself at 1-3 and 0-1 in the WAC, it’s not all negative for the Trailblazers.

And this isn't meant to ring any alarm bells.

In fact, there is a clear sign of progression from Paul Peterson’s program all things considered.

Tracy is unofficially 2nd in the FCS in passing yards with 1,289.

He’s first in attempts with 167. Fordham’s Tim DeMorat is a distant second at 127 attempts.

Tracy’s nine touchdowns rank among the top of the FCS ranks, while also throwing only three interceptions.

His 51% completion percentage was deflated by a poor second half against Weber State before being pulled.

A -3 turnover margin was exacerbated by Gabalis’ six interceptions in 28 pass attempts.

Top receiving target Joey Hobert has immediately made an impact.

The Washington State transfer unofficially leads the FCS in catches (33), yards (527), and is tied with Ty James of Mercer and Tyler MacPherson of Weber in touchdown receptions with five.

Hobert has gone over 100 yards and has caught a touchdown in every game thus far.

Hobert and Tracy have clicked immediately, and it’s led to the Utah Tech offense taking a tangible step forward.

Finding someone outside of Hobert to make plays has been a challenge at times.

David Fisher ranks 2nd on the Trailblazers in yards (194) and catches (16).

Last year’s leading receiver Rickie Johnson has 12 catches for 158 yards and had a touchdown against SUU on Saturday.

The main concern is keeping Tracy upright.

When he has time to throw, Tracy has shown good accuracy and touch, particularly at the middle levels.

When flushed, Tracy has also shown an ability to use his legs, either to scramble or find a target while on the move.

More of a focus on getting Conley and others more involved on the ground would lead to Tracy being more efficient, unlocking another level for the Utah Tech offense.

Trailblazers' defense looks to improve

Utah Tech’s defense has been led by its usual cast of safeties Tyrell Grayson and Darrius Nash, linebacker Malaki Malaki, and defensive end Syrus Webster.

Grayson was a Second Team All-WAC selection in 2021, and was a Freshman All-American, unofficially leading the country in solo tackles. The redshirt sophomore has picked up right where he left off with 34 tackles and an interception in the first four games.

A defense allowing 35 points per game certainly isn't what you want to see, but once again, the Trailblazers have faced off against two establish FCS teams, including a Weber State program that has been dominant in the Big Sky for the last half a decade and appear to be in the running for a national championship.

Sac State has turned its program around under Troy Taylor, and has won two Big Sky Championships in the last three years.

Webster meanwhile has the team’s only sack on the year and leads the team with three tackles for loss.

Malaki leads UTU with just two QB pressures. Steven Ashby has the only other pressure recorded by a Trailblazer.

When Utah Tech brought pressure early in the second half against Sacramento State, it took the Hornets away from their rhythm.

Utah Tech was able to get to Justin Miller once against Southern Utah, but a Jared Fotu strip sack was overturned to an incomplete pass.

Fotu later pounced on a botched snap near the Utah Tech goal line, temporarily swinging momentum back in the favor of Utah Tech.

Pressure against Chadron State led to turnovers that shifted the game in favor of Utah Tech.

With two talented safeties providing security blankets at the top of the defense, the Trailblazers could use more pressure from the front seven.

Ahead of the games against Sac State and Weber, Peterson talked about getting opposing offenses off-schedule.

There’s no better way to do that than by bringing pressure and forcing mistakes.

Next week will go a long way in determining how far along Utah Tech is in building its roster for the D-I level.

Looking ahead to Abilene Christian game

Utah Tech returns home to host WAC foe Abilene Christian on Saturday night in what should be a winnable game at Greater Zion Stadium.

Abilene Christian enters Saturday’s showdown at 3-1, with its one loss coming to Missouri.

The Wildcats have wins over Lamar (0-4), Prairie View A&M (2-2), and D-II Western New Mexico (2-2).

