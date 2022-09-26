Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More ways to become an Indiana teacher amid shortage
There are more pathways than ever before for people to teach students in the classroom. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are now 10 licensure pathways for people to earn a teaching license. While this is helping schools in the state fill positions amid a teacher shortage, it...
22 WSBT
Sub-committee recommends South Bend to implement low barrier homeless shelters
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Finding new ways to address a growing issue throughout our country and our county, South Bend Implementation Group on Homelessness is recommending the city adopt low barrier shelters. They hope this recommendation will help get more people off the street. Traditional shelters welcome everyone,...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
abc57.com
WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum
Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
22 WSBT
Warsaw schools catch 68 stop arm violations in 1st month
It’s no longer a friendly reminder. Drivers must stop when they see stopped school buses with their flashing lights on. In just 28 days since school resumed, drivers in Warsaw have been caught 68 different times passing a school bus with its stop arm out. 68 instances just the...
WISH-TV
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local teachers named 2 of top 3 finalists for 2023’s Indiana Teacher of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two area teachers have been named as finalists for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program for their roles in making a difference in the lives of Hoosier students. Jason Beer, an English teacher from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
22 WSBT
Local crews head south for hurricane relief
Help is being sent to Florida from all across the nation. And that includes here at home. Crews from Mishawaka Utilities left for Florida yesterday. These crews are traveling to Florida, as part of a nationwide aid effort. Local crews make up a larger caravan of utility workers from Indiana...
wfyi.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
wbaa.org
INDOT seeks temporary winter workers with statewide job fairs
From Elkhart to Indianapolis to Terre Haute, INDOT will have 13 in-person job fairs open Wednesday. The annual event helps get temporary employees to meet extra winter road maintenance needs. The job, which lasts five months, involves repairing traffic signs, snow removal and other duties. It starts at $20 an...
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
ABC7 Chicago
Indiana high school student becomes 1st in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- An Indiana high school student has become the only person in the world to land a perfect score on an AP calculus exam. Denise White has taught different levels of calculus at Penn High School in St. Joseph County, Indiana for 30 years now, WBND reported.
22 WSBT
LaPorte work release program in jeopardy
La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
22 WSBT
First Tee Indiana holds fundraiser at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Starting Thursday night and going until Saturday: First Tee Indiana is introducing the inaugural Links at Four Winds Field. The fundraiser takes players all throughout the concourse and stands hitting golf balls into the field and trying to hit targets. At the end of...
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
Parents Confused, Outraged About Ohio School's Letter Regarding LGBTQ+ Policies
Families say they're getting mixed messages about support for their LGBTQ+ children.
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Council to vote on incentives for $2-billion-dollar project
The St. Joseph County Council is holding its monthly meeting. Where sometime tonight, they will vote on tax incentives for a $2-billion-dollar project. And if that gets approved — Ultium Cells could break ground on a new battery plant next year. The tax abatement votes were expedited a bit...
