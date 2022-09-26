ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WATCH: South Bend School Board candidate forum

Seven candidates for the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees are participating in a candidate forum Wednesday evening. The forum will be held on the IU South Bend campus. It is sponsored by IU South Bend, the American Democracy Project, the School of Education, Civil Rights Heritage Center and the League of Women Voters of the South Bend area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Brandon White
