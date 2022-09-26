ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

After falling short of its own standard in loss, Texas regroups for West Virginia

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpECB_0iBCQSNc00

Simply put, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian did not feel as if the Longhorns played up to their standards over the weekend.

On Saturday, Texas was beaten in overtime at Texas Tech. The Longhorns held a 14-point lead in the second half, but Tech kicker Trey Wolff's 20-yard field goal was the difference in the Red Raiders' 37-34 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The loss cost Texas its No. 22 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25. In fact, Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) didn't receive a single vote in this week's poll. Four conference teams — No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Baylor, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 25 Kansas State — are ranked, and Kansas, Texas Tech and TCU all appeared on at least one ballot.

At his weekly press conference Monday, Sarkisian said the Longhorns had not lived up to the standard that they take pride in. He decried Texas' "self-inflicted wounds" against the Red Raiders.

And whose fault is that?

"It's on all of us. We all take responsibility in that," Sarkisian said. "At the end of the day, it's our job to put our players in the best position to be successful. And then ultimately, when you gain the trust of us to put you out there to go do it, then it's your job to go execute. So ultimately that falls on me, but then it's our staff, and then it goes to the players. We all take responsibility."

Texas will get a chance to rebound Saturday at home against unranked West Virginia, which is also 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12. The Mountaineers lost their conference opener to Kansas in the second week of the season.

Texas will be looking to get off to a better start defensively against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are scoring 42.8 points per game. Averaging 490.0 yards per game, WVU is No. 18 nationally in total offense.

In each of its last three games, Texas has yielded points on its opponent's opening drive. Texas Tech marched 75 yards in 18 plays. The week before that, UTSA opened with a 20-play drive that was capped by a 24-yard field goal. Alabama kicked a 52-yard field goal after its 11-play opening drive Sept. 10.

"We've just got to have a lot more urgency to where, like, all right, we want to get the three-and-out; we want to get off the field now," defensive lineman Keondre Coburn said. "It's just on us."

One reason Texas Tech got 18 snaps on its first possession was that it successfully converted on two fourth downs. On one of those, quarterback Donovan Smith scored on a short touchdown run.

For the game, Texas Tech went 6-for-8 on fourth downs.

"I just take it as they thought they could execute the plays better," Coburn said. "Just like on Madden, when I do it, I never punt on fourth down. They thought they could win the game; instead of three plays (to get a first down), we've got four plays, and we're going to execute as much as we can. They did their thing, and they came up with the victory."

The Texas defense has faced 13 fourth downs this season and has stopped opponents on six of them. West Virginia boasts one of the country's best fourth-down offenses, having converted nine of its 10 chances. That 90% rate is fifth-best in the nation.

"Coming into our next opponents, they're going to just probably try to go on fourth downs and stuff like that," said Jahdae Barron, a third-year defensive back. "We just need to get them off the field at the end of the day and stop them."

Injury updates: Sarkisian said wide receiver Xavier Worthy was day-to-day with the lower leg injury he sustained Saturday. Sarkisian also reported that defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (ankle) practiced Monday after missing the Tech game.

Sarkisian said all four UT quarterbacks practiced. He did not update the depth chart or clarify whether redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers (clavicle) will play against West Virginia.

Red River Showdown set: Texas' game against Oklahoma will kick off at 11 a.m., it was announced Monday. The annual rivalry game is Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas and will be televised by ABC.

Texas and Oklahoma fans probably weren't surprised by the unveiling of the early kickoff. Only twice in the past 14 years has this game started at a different time; the teams played at 2:30 p.m. in 2010 and 2017.

Saturday's game

West Virginia at Texas, 6:30 p.m., FS1, 104.9

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KVUE

Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million

AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#The Red Raiders#The Associated Press Top#Tcu
fox7austin.com

Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended after assault arrest

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend. Ibraheem has been charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence and interfering with an emergency call for the Sept. 26 incident; both are Class A misdemeanors. "We're...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Community Impact Austin

Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown

Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large – Texas: Still Broken, Still Sad

Some filmmaker – David O. Russell, Adam McKay, one of our local guys – should already be thinking about how to tell the story of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's MAGA megastunt to ensure his reelection by fomenting chaos, uncertainty, and fear along the Texas-Mexico border. The panel of solid pros from The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and Military Times who laid out the Lone Star story so far at last weekend's Texas Tribune Festival could not themselves break character and the fourth wall and say, "Can you believe this sh*t?" or draw too many underlines under the clear evidence that Abbott is running a huge scam and lying about it, and that Texas' state-level militarization of the border is not making anything better, and that the only reason for any of it is Abbott pandering to Fox News Nation and poking at his frenemy Ron DeSantis (whose life is about to change dramatically thanks to Hurricane Ian, so hold your tickets, please). If real people were not being immiserated and oppressed, it would be darkly comic.
TEXAS STATE
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cartels Try to Smuggle Meth Hidden in Coffee Through the Music Pipeline from Memphis to Austin

CBP officers at an express consignment hub chose for examination a package described in the paperwork as plastic decorative figures. An X-ray examination revealed anomalies within the bundle of coffee bags, bottles of liquid and other items. Further examination revealed white crystal substances inside the packages of coffee. The substances were taken to the onsite lab and tested positive for Methamphetamine. The shipment from Mexico was bound for a residential address in Austin, Texas.
MEMPHIS, TN
Austin Monitor

Gary Spellman looks to disrupt Austin politics

With hair to his shoulders, an aggressive distaste for politics and officially $0 raised, Gary Spellman is hardly what one imagines when envisioning a typical candidate for elected office – something he embraces wholeheartedly. Recounting an interaction, he says, “I told them I don’t want to be a politician....
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy