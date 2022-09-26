CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Yet another health hazard is now linked to this pandemic time: binge eating. A lot of our healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic time, but being able to control the urge to splurge has been a chief complaint as we try and turn those pandemic trends around. In fact, binge eating is now the No. 1 eating disorder in the nation, and stay-at-home orders and pandemic stress only led to more of us eating, with a feeling of loss of control.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO