ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro plans to launch two rapid transit service routes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro plans to launch what's called "Bus Rapid Transit" service in Hamilton County. BRT mimics rail service in some ways by giving buses traffic signal priority and dedicated lanes along parts of their routes. The agency's launching a nine-month study to narrow down which two routes will...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Dock worker struck and killed by semi at Northern Kentucky business

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A dock worker was struck and killed by a semi-truck at an Elsmere business. Kenton County Police said they were called to Diversey Solutions on Foundation Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They found David Poe, 58, not breathing. Police say he worked at GXO Logistics.
ELSMERE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Norwood, OH
Hamilton County, OH
Vaccines
Hamilton County, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Hamilton County, OH
Government
Hamilton County, OH
Health
Norwood, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police say a pedestrian has been struck in College Hill Thursday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike on W. North Bend Road at Collegevue Place around 7 a.m. That person was rushed to the hospital. W. North Bend is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Howl-O-Ween begins for the season

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
MASON, OH
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Carter
WKRC

Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study explores treating binge-eating disorder with brain surgery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Yet another health hazard is now linked to this pandemic time: binge eating. A lot of our healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic time, but being able to control the urge to splurge has been a chief complaint as we try and turn those pandemic trends around. In fact, binge eating is now the No. 1 eating disorder in the nation, and stay-at-home orders and pandemic stress only led to more of us eating, with a feeling of loss of control.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Covid 19 Vaccine#Diseases#Linus Covid#General Health#Wkrc
WKRC

Ups and Downs: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office replacing helicopters with drones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is grounding its helicopters and replacing them with a fleet of drones. There are ups and downs to the decision. “The drones are a fraction of the cost of a helicopter,” Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey told Hamilton County commissioners at a meeting last week. She went on to justify her decision to trade copters for drones.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Pride Night

CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Friday is Pride Night at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Cincinnati Pride takes over the zoo and botanical garden for an experience like never before. There will be fire dancers, drag performances, living animal statues, and so much pride along with live...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRC

WWII LST ship is docked in Cincinnati and open for tours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A piece of history is docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati this week. The Land Ship Tank (LST) 325 is a 328 foot, operational World War II era ship. It’s on tour along the Ohio River and making a stop here in Cincinnati. It’s docked near Sawyer Point and Public Landing right behind Great American Ball Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC student dead, another injured after being struck by car near campus

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash near the University of Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to Jefferson Avenue near University Avenue just before 4 p.m. after two pedestrians were hit by a suspected stolen vehicle. Cayden Turner, 18, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy