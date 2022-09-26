Read full article on original website
WKRC
Donauschwaben Oktoberfest begins another Tri-State German celebration
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Oktoberfest celebrations in the area just don't stop!. The Donauschwaben Society kicks off its big German party from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday. It is at the club's headquarters off Dry Ridge Road in Colerain Township. The celebration has plenty of beer, sausages,...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery sets opening in Hamilton
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area craft brewery is ready to open its second location inside of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, a massive indoor sports complex and hotel in Hamilton. Municipal Brew Works, which first opened in Hamilton in 2016, will celebrate the opening of its second location...
WKRC
Metro plans to launch two rapid transit service routes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro plans to launch what's called "Bus Rapid Transit" service in Hamilton County. BRT mimics rail service in some ways by giving buses traffic signal priority and dedicated lanes along parts of their routes. The agency's launching a nine-month study to narrow down which two routes will...
WKRC
Dock worker struck and killed by semi at Northern Kentucky business
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A dock worker was struck and killed by a semi-truck at an Elsmere business. Kenton County Police said they were called to Diversey Solutions on Foundation Drive just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They found David Poe, 58, not breathing. Police say he worked at GXO Logistics.
WKRC
SPCA Cincinnati offering $5 dog adoptions to help make space for Hurricane Ian dogs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati created a special adoption price to help clear the shelter. They're offering $5 dog adoptions through Sunday to help make space as they receive more dogs from parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The first dogs are arriving now but aren't expected to...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police say a pedestrian has been struck in College Hill Thursday. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while riding a bike on W. North Bend Road at Collegevue Place around 7 a.m. That person was rushed to the hospital. W. North Bend is...
WKRC
Howl-O-Ween begins for the season
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
WKRC
Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
WKRC
Firefighter warns of dangers in the home as temperatures cool
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is here and temperatures are cooling down. So, it's a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector. Cincinnati firefighter and volunteer educator at the Cincinnati Fire Museum, Gerald Belle, shares what we need to do this time of year.
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WKRC
Study explores treating binge-eating disorder with brain surgery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Yet another health hazard is now linked to this pandemic time: binge eating. A lot of our healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic time, but being able to control the urge to splurge has been a chief complaint as we try and turn those pandemic trends around. In fact, binge eating is now the No. 1 eating disorder in the nation, and stay-at-home orders and pandemic stress only led to more of us eating, with a feeling of loss of control.
WKRC
Ups and Downs: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office replacing helicopters with drones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is grounding its helicopters and replacing them with a fleet of drones. There are ups and downs to the decision. “The drones are a fraction of the cost of a helicopter,” Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey told Hamilton County commissioners at a meeting last week. She went on to justify her decision to trade copters for drones.
WKRC
Suspect allegedly shot man 5 times and stole his phone in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Fairfield man is in custody for a shooting in Colerain Township. Jeremiah McCloud is accused of shooting a man five times on Monday and stealing his phone. Assistant prosecutor David Wood said the victim was shot in the chest, stomach and hand. McCloud is...
WKRC
Mother who abandoned non-verbal 5-year-old in Colerain Twp. will spend time in jail
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced the mother who abandoned her 5-year-old son on a dark, rainy Colerain Township street to six months at the River City Correctional Center. Heather Adkins recently accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her son, who non-verbal. As part of her sentence,...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Pride Night
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Friday is Pride Night at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Cincinnati Pride takes over the zoo and botanical garden for an experience like never before. There will be fire dancers, drag performances, living animal statues, and so much pride along with live...
WKRC
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
WKRC
WWII LST ship is docked in Cincinnati and open for tours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A piece of history is docked on the Ohio River in Cincinnati this week. The Land Ship Tank (LST) 325 is a 328 foot, operational World War II era ship. It’s on tour along the Ohio River and making a stop here in Cincinnati. It’s docked near Sawyer Point and Public Landing right behind Great American Ball Park.
WKRC
UC student dead, another injured after being struck by car near campus
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash near the University of Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to Jefferson Avenue near University Avenue just before 4 p.m. after two pedestrians were hit by a suspected stolen vehicle. Cayden Turner, 18, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WKRC
Suspect accused of kidnapping, raping woman the same night he stabbed a man 30 times
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man already charged with stabbing another man 30 times is now charged with kidnapping and raping a woman that same night. Shawn Carter is in jail on $1 million for the murder of Andre Dockery during an argument on August 13. Prosecutor Joe Deters now says...
