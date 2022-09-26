ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge

MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Prinicpal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

700-mile bike tour for transplant support finishes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. – Ten cyclists committed to raising awareness for a good cause ended a 700-mile journey in Madison Tuesday. The group of cancer survivors, bone marrow donors, and hopeful transplant recipients began their ride bike ride in Chicago, then rode through Milwaukee and Door County, before arriving in Madison ten days later.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Government
Middleton, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
fox47.com

Walking toward a future without Alzheimer's

Hundreds of people will lace up, and hope to walk toward a world without Alzheimer's Disease. Madison's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday. For a local woman, it's had a heartbreaking impact on her family, but she's turning her pain into power to help others. "He was always a hard...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian is downgraded to a tropical storm and starts to leave Florida, millions are still without power while emergency crews begin to assess the damage. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration on Thursday morning, and teams from FEMA are scheduled to arrive in...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Independent Living#Middleton Cross Plains#The Early Learning Center
fox47.com

Madison police say they are being 'inundated' with reports of rent scams

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are currently being ‘inundated’ with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city. The department said Thursday morning that they have received numerous calls from people who were scammed into sending money to people claiming to be landlords for rental properties. The people who sent the money later found out either the person they have been talking to doesn’t manage the rental they were interested in — or the property doesn’t exist at all.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

9-year-old killed in Janesville after being hit by vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 9-year-old was killed in Janesville on Wednesday after a driver hit them with a vehicle, police confirmed. According to an alert from the Janesville Police Department, the child was hit at the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue, roughly a mile east of the Rock River, shortly after 3:15 p.m.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle.
OGALLALA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy