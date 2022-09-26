MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are currently being ‘inundated’ with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city. The department said Thursday morning that they have received numerous calls from people who were scammed into sending money to people claiming to be landlords for rental properties. The people who sent the money later found out either the person they have been talking to doesn’t manage the rental they were interested in — or the property doesn’t exist at all.

