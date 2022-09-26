Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox47.com
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
fox47.com
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
fox47.com
Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge
MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Prinicpal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week.
fox47.com
700-mile bike tour for transplant support finishes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – Ten cyclists committed to raising awareness for a good cause ended a 700-mile journey in Madison Tuesday. The group of cancer survivors, bone marrow donors, and hopeful transplant recipients began their ride bike ride in Chicago, then rode through Milwaukee and Door County, before arriving in Madison ten days later.
fox47.com
Walking toward a future without Alzheimer's
Hundreds of people will lace up, and hope to walk toward a world without Alzheimer's Disease. Madison's Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday. For a local woman, it's had a heartbreaking impact on her family, but she's turning her pain into power to help others. "He was always a hard...
fox47.com
'It's a big relief': Sun Prairie EMS replacing cardiac monitors thanks to DHS flex grant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When you’re in an emergency and call an ambulance, you’re calling a truck staffed with professionals and thousands of dollars in lifesaving equipment. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services just awarded millions to EMS providers across the state to help offset some of those costs after the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox47.com
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
fox47.com
Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — As Hurricane Ian is downgraded to a tropical storm and starts to leave Florida, millions are still without power while emergency crews begin to assess the damage. President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration on Thursday morning, and teams from FEMA are scheduled to arrive in...
fox47.com
Madison police say they are being 'inundated' with reports of rent scams
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are currently being ‘inundated’ with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city. The department said Thursday morning that they have received numerous calls from people who were scammed into sending money to people claiming to be landlords for rental properties. The people who sent the money later found out either the person they have been talking to doesn’t manage the rental they were interested in — or the property doesn’t exist at all.
fox47.com
9-year-old killed in Janesville after being hit by vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 9-year-old was killed in Janesville on Wednesday after a driver hit them with a vehicle, police confirmed. According to an alert from the Janesville Police Department, the child was hit at the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue, roughly a mile east of the Rock River, shortly after 3:15 p.m.
fox47.com
DCSO: Man whose body was found in Lake Monona drowned
MADISON, Wis. — A man who was found dead in Lake Monona last week drowned, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive on September 20. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Noll on Monday.
fox47.com
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle.
fox47.com
Planning to vote on Election Day? Make sure you have one of these forms of ID
MADISON, Wis. — Voting in Wisconsin requires a photo ID, which means voters have just over a month to make sure they have an acceptable form available before casting their vote on Election Day. The following types of photo IDs are acceptable on Election Day, according to the City...
