ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores residents prepare for Hurricane Ian just in case

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Xjj7_0iBCPdAw00

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The weather can change at any moment. and it’s important to have a plan to get you through a storm. Grant Brown with the City of Gulf Shores says now is the time to prepare, even if your area looks to be in the clear from Hurricane Ian.

“People who have lived here for a long time understand what will it hurt to go to the store, pick up a few extra food items to put in your pantry for the ‘just in case.’ Might not be this storm, but we still have a long way to go with this hurricane season,” Brown said.

Get the latest on Hurricane Ian’s path

Baldwin County is the fastest growing area in the state. This hurricane season is the first for some of the newer residents. New resident Sue Jacoby has her plan in place.

“We have some water, we bought a gold fortified home and then we are going to put the shutters on and just stay connected to the news,” said Jacoby.

Gas stations in Baldwin County have been busier than normal because residents and visitors are thinking ahead and getting gas just in case.

William Ray is visiting Gulf Shores with his family, all the way from Shreveport, Louisiana. He says he may have chosen the wrong week to come to the beach.

“We decided to fill up when we saw all the cars lined up,” Ray said.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management says they have had no request and no plans at this time to open a shelter for storm evacuees.

The City of Gulf Shores encourages all residents and visitors to stay weather aware and always be prepared no matter what.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama Power sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian damage

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 65 workers from the Mobile branch of Alabama Power left Thursday morning heading to the Savannah, Ga. area to help with Hurricane Ian storm restoration. Management with Alabama Power said the company is sending 400 employees and 300 contract workers from all over Alabama to help with the restoration efforts. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages

UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.  The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Cell reception in Orange Beach strengthens with new utility poles

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Orange Beach are struggling with “dead zones” areas where there is little to no cell reception. City officials are hoping a new fleet of utility poles will strengthen cellphone reception.  Kit Alexander with the City of Orange beach believes weak cell reception could be dangerous especially when there’s […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
County
Baldwin County, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Keystone Apartments: Mobile Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Cooking fire causes ‘heavy flame, smoke damage’ at Keystone Apartments: Mobile Fire-Rescue MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue are on scene of an apartment fire that broke out Thursday evening. The fire started around 7:00 o’clock at Keystone Apartments off Flave Pierce Road. Currently, heavy smoke can be seen from the two-story […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Brown
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.  “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Baldwin County under fire warning as Hurricane Ian enters Gulf

Editor's note: This article and all of Gulf Coast Media's hurricane coverage is free as a public service. We believe having access to reliable, accurate and up-to-date local information before, during and after inclement weather is critical to the vitality and safety of the communities we serve and that money should not be a barrier to that access. We do, however, rely on paying subscribers to to support our independently, family owned business. If you value the local news you're reading and are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one today at gulfcoastmedia.com/subscribe.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

George Co. livestock owners encouraged to register with Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Livestock owners in George County are encouraged to register their animals with the sheriff’s office. Dispatchers use a livestock ownership list to try to reunite animals with their owners if they were to ever escape. The sheriff’s office receives around 100 calls per year of mostly cattle, horses and pigs […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy