Hurricane Ian: Palm Beach County avoided the worst; Southwest Florida's lives were upended
While Palm Beach County prepared to return to normal Thursday, much of Florida struggled to recover from what could prove to be the most deadly and devastating storm in state history. Officials blamed Hurricane Ian, which finally exited the state Thursday, for at least a dozen fatalities. Millions remained without...
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
Residents Of Delray Beach 55 & Over Community Hit By EF-2 Tornado Relocated
A number of residents who were evacuated have been relocated to another retirement community, Fountainview in West Palm Beach. They are receiving full accommodations while staying in guest suites.
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday after threat of Hurricane Ian passes
Palm Beach County schools will reopen Friday after Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm and moved off the east coast of Florida on Thursday. "We are pleased to report that the district did not sustain any major damage," the district said in a message to parents and employees on Thursday, noting that minor repairs and cleanup would be finished that day.
Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island
Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Hurricane Ian: Find rescheduled dates for Week 6 football cancellations in Palm Beach County
Hurricane Ian's stay in Florida has made for a quiet week in Palm Beach County's high school sports scene. While all Palm Beach County School District schools and district offices will reopen Friday, previously scheduled athletic competitions will not take place. ...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
Hurricane Ian: What is open, closed in Palm Beach County, including schools, transportation
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton as of Tuesday, Sept. 27. Palm Beach County Schools ...
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
Ian's effects on transportation: the latest on PBIA flights, Brightline, Tri-Rail, Palm Tran
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: With 155-mph winds, eyewall moving onshore Hurricane tracker: Where is Ian headed? Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
Palm Beach County mayor discusses local preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth discussed local preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday afternoon. Weinroth was joined by other officials and county staff at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook |...
South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts
Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
