ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday after threat of Hurricane Ian passes

Palm Beach County schools will reopen Friday after Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm and moved off the east coast of Florida on Thursday. "We are pleased to report that the district did not sustain any major damage," the district said in a message to parents and employees on Thursday, noting that minor repairs and cleanup would be finished that day.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hurricanes#Emergency Manager#Hurricane Watch#Hurricane Ian#King Tides
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Ian's effects on transportation: the latest on PBIA flights, Brightline, Tri-Rail, Palm Tran

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: With 155-mph winds, eyewall moving onshore Hurricane tracker: Where is Ian headed? Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida power outage numbers from Hurricane Ian impacts

Video above: FPL dispatching crews from Jupiter to restore power. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back inside the cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Ian after it shifted east Tuesday morning. All of our area is under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian rapidly intensifies while moving...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy