Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 Million
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
NXT Match Stopped Due To Injury This Week
He’s down for a bit. One of the worst things to see in wrestling is an injury. You never want to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time but unfortunately there is almost no way to prevent it from happening. Anyone can get hurt at any time and there is very little way to know it is coming. That was the situation this week and a match was stopped as a result.
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Fined Michael Cole For Using Three Letter Word On TV
It would only be from him. The biggest wrestling story of the year has been the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE. For the first time in almost forty years, there is a new boss in the company and that means there are going to be some different rules in place. That means some of McMahon’s rules are gone, including one that got the voice of WWE in trouble one day.
AEW Officially Offers Contract To Top Independent Star
They’re interested. AEW has opened a lot of doors for wrestlers to be able to appear on a national stage for the first time in their careers. While WWE had long since been the only major game in the industry, the number of spots has since gone way up. There have been some very talented names filling those spots and now AEW is making an attempt to pick up another one.
WWE Considers Changes To Upcoming Premium Live Event
Schedule adjustment. WWE presents a lot of events during the course of any given year. Most of these are television shows which are often designed to set up the major monthly events. Since WWE has so many of these monthly shows, they need something to make them stand out. That is what they have done with an upcoming show, but they might be making a change.
NXT Results – September 27, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Things got shaken up in a big way last week as Ilja Dragunov debuted to add quite the wild card. JD McDonagh is the new #1 contender to Bron Breakker’s NXT Title but Dragunov is going to be put into a top spot rather quickly. This should be interesting on top of everything else around here so let’s get to it.
REVIEW: Royal Rumble 2008: The Shock Factor
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Hurricane Ian Causes Several Changes To AEW Dynamite And Rampage
That’s a valid reason. Wrestling shows take a lot of preparation and the higher you go in the wrestling industry, the more effort they require. That is certainly true of weekly national television shows, and sometimes there are factors that impact the show that are beyond anyone’s control. That was the case this week as several names missed a television taping due to a serious situation.
Shawn Michaels Reveals Changes To NXT’s Hiring Strategy
They have a type. There are all kinds of wrestlers under the WWE banner and most of them come from a few select backgrounds. You can probably figure out some of the most common, with amateur wrestling, football and mixed martial arts being very prominent. That leaves off some of the most obvious, but WWE does still have their eyes pointed elsewhere.
AEW President Tony Khan Issues New Rule Regarding Releases
That is pretty cut and dry. Over the last three plus years, AEW has gone from an idea to the second biggest wrestling company in the world. As a result, there are now several more spots available for wrestlers to show what they can do on a bigger stage. This certainly has its advantages, but it does not mean that everyone on the roster is pleased. Now management is taking some steps to keep people around.
Positive Injury Update On NXT Star, Back Sooner Than Expected
It could be a worse situation. Injuries are one of the worst things that you can see in wrestling as you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. Someone can get hurt in the middle of a match and go on the shelf for a very long time as a result. One of the hardest parts of an injury is wondering just how bad things are, and now we know a bit more about what has happened.
BREAKING: NXT Suspends Three Stars After Assaulting Referee
They’re gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on any of the WWE rosters, it can be difficult to find something for all of them to do. There are only so many ways around this problem, with one of the simplest being to have less wrestlers. WWE has already let a bunch of wrestlers go in recent years, but now there are three more who will not be around for the time being.
Bobby Fish Shoots Down Rumors Of WWE Jump, Talks Disappointment With Story
He would know. There have been all kinds of stories surfacing over the last few weeks involving wrestlers possibly jumping from one promotion to another. This has created some issues as there are all kinds of rumors and possible stories out there, plus varying sources on every story. The best option is to hear it from the wrestlers themselves, and that is the case again.
Tony Khan Had Surprising Original Plans For Ring Of Honor
So the plan was no plan? While WWE and AEW are the most high profile wrestling promotions in the United States, they are far from the only companies in the industry. There are several other promotions out there who can offer all kinds of high quality wrestling action. One of them found a new owner this year, but it seems that the plans were not as intricate as expected.
Dynamite Results – September 28, 2022
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We continue the road to Full Gear and that means we need to start laying the groundwork. Before we get there though, World Champion Jon Moxley has a title match coming up in about three weeks against Hangman Page. That should make for some good weeks of build so let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE High On Superstar, Future Plans Set
He’ll be around. With so much talent on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. There are certain people who are going to be able get on television almost every week, but at some point there is going to be a need for some fresh blood. That can do a lot of good for the roster, and now it seems to be good for one of its prominent stars.
